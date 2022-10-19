Why Is My Tik Tok Under Review? Video Publishing Error Upsets Users

Thousands of TikTok users suffer from frustrating “pending” messages when trying to post a video, with new posts stuck with zero viewing and some wondering if they have been banned.

If you are serious about TikTok and collect subscribers, uploading a post can take a lot of time and effort. You have to make sure everything, from the timing of the music to the background, is in place before letting it fly.

Of course, from time to time something can go wrong, because not everything is under your control. TikTok errors rarely happen, but when they do, they can be frustrating to deal with.

Recently, many users have found that their messages are regularly viewed by TikTok, which is why the download slows down or does not occur at all. Although, unfortunately, there is no clear way to fix it.

TikTok error message is under review

If you receive a TikTok verification message, it usually means that something has been flagged – usually violence in a video, blood, or misinformation on a sensitive topic.

Read more: Explanation of TikTok slang: FYP, POV, PFP — what do they mean?

However, reviews sometimes happen with videos that shouldn’t trigger these checks. Even the most popular creator of the app, Charlie D’Amelio, faced these problems in February 2022, as did many other people who claimed that their videos were unfairly subjected to TikTok verification.

It is unclear why exactly this problem pops up from time to time and can even be attributed to a bug. You can try restarting the TikTok app to see if the message disappears and your video returns to normal, however, if the problem is related to TikTok itself, you may just have to wait until they fix it internally.

(Note. If you delete the app, it will also delete all your drafts.)

The video is being processed by TikTok Error

Similarly, the “video is being processed” error appeared around the same time as the “TikTok is under review” message, which caused some disappointment.

Read More: The best time to post to TikTok to get more views and likes

It’s almost the same when your video or TikTok app is buggy and posts don’t load. This may be because your speed is preventing it from loading or TikTok servers are struggling.

Again, there is no real solution to the problem, but you can try restarting the app to see if it pushes it. If not, you just have to wait and see if the post finally loads. If it doesn’t, just try again.

If errors persist, you may need to contact TikTok support to find out if something is affecting your account.

Although this should be an incredibly rare situation, and your videos should be published without problems soon.