Why is Miss Marvel so different from the rest of the MCU

The first five episodes of “Miss Marvel” prove that Kamala Khan’s series on Disney+ is completely different from everything else that the MCU has done. In a sense, of course, this is the goal of every MCU project. Marvel Studios has already announced its intention to offer something new and unique in each part of the MCU, which explains why it is so diverse in terms of the origins and directing styles of those whom it puts at the head of its films and shows.

If the plan of Disney+ “Miss Marvel” was to distance itself from all other MCU materials, then the series has certainly achieved this goal. As a story about a teenager developing superhuman abilities and turning into a hero, “Miss Marvel” definitely doesn’t sound like an atypical MCU show on paper, but the way it’s been handled so far suggests otherwise. This is not an exciting mystery, which was “Vandavision” or “Loki”, and it is not an action thriller in the same spirit as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” or “Moon Knight”. There are elements of humor in it, but it does not go to any comparison with the comedic adventures of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop in “Hawkeye”.

“Miss Marvel” is in many ways a separate story that doesn’t try to be like the MCU movies and shows that came before it. His tone, pace, minor plots and character arcs help give “Miss Marvel” a special and unique feel. That’s what makes it so special, and is it really good for Kamala Khan’s MCU show.

Miss Marvel is unlike any other MCU show

A big part of what drives Ms. Marvel’s differences is her emphasis on family and identity. Instead of limiting her focus to Kamala’s superhero journey, Ms. Marvel explores other issues that would not normally be expected to be presented in a proper MCU release, such as the mother-daughter drama between Muniba and Sana, the impact of 1947. a section in British-occupied India and the cultural struggle of the show’s key characters. There is also a question about Kamala’s search for her personality and the element of growing up in the series. Many of these aspects of Ms. Marvel’s story are not directly related to Kamala’s bracelet or her mysterious origins, but they are all integral to the series. In fact, the problems that Ms. Marvel decided to focus on have nothing to do with the rest of the MCU films and series.

Miss Marvel’s differences are great (but explain their difficulties)

Ms. Marvel’s decision to make her cultural elements so important to Ms. Marvel was a bold choice that certainly worked well for her in terms of the reaction and feedback it received. The critically acclaimed show is already the Marvel show with the best score on Rotten Tomatoes. This, of course, is an impressive achievement, which speaks volumes about how much people liked the series. There is also the question of the amount of Muslim representation that the series offers, which is considered unprecedented for the MCU and possibly for mainstream television in general.

The problem, however, is that despite the positive hype, “Miss Marvel” is the least watched show in the MCU. Being so different, the series, unfortunately, has limited its audience. As noted above, “Miss Marvel” tells stories that go beyond the main plot and Kamala’s superhero struggle. For this reason, “Miss Marvel” was something of a slow gorenje, rather than the fast-paced superhero adventure that many expect from the MCU. Simply put, Ms. Marvel simply doesn’t have a connection to the same wide range of viewers that previous MCU films and shows have enjoyed in the past. Obviously, his far from ideal audience is a reflection of his unorthodox approach, which may not please everyone as much as Marvel hoped.

At this point, it remains to be seen whether Miss Marvel’s underperformance on Disney+ will matter in the long run, or what impact (if any) it will have this will have an impact on later releases. As for Kamala’s own future, the numbers are not an ominous sign. Regardless of what happens next, next year the character will appear in a movie together with Carol Danvers and Monica Rambo in “Miracles”. The performance she will get on the big screen, and the stories it can create, may well generate enough interest to easily justify a second season of “Miss Marvel” on Disney+.