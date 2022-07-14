Why is Marvel treating Thanos’ flick like it doesn’t really matter?!

Phase 4 of the MCU treats serious injuries experienced by people in the universe (like Thanos’ click) as a joke. In Disney+’s “Hawkeye,” a Broadway show called “Rogers: The Musical,” a post-commercial tells of cool actors desperately trying to capitalize on the popularity of the Avengers by organizing an uncompromising cheese feast. This, along with things like Scott Lang’s podcast, which is still the main source of information about Avengers battles, allows Marvel to add Easter eggs and references that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to do, since the MCU public now has the same thing. knowledge as an audience.

Citizens are aware of other events in the MCU by simply experiencing them, such as the Battle of New York. However, the best example of this is the spike. He took the lives of half of the existing universe and erased them completely and without warning. People were stunned by the sudden disappearance of their loved ones. The surge destabilized governments and brought life to an abrupt halt. It was an endless tragedy in which most people were in support groups, as shown in The Finale, and no one knew how to deal with the reality that half the world had disappeared. People in the post-MCU outbreak had to learn to live in a new way twice during the same five years because of the exploits of the Avengers.

For this reason, it’s tiresome that the MCU seems to view common public traumas like the flash and the Battle for New York as non-issues that people can just joke about and get away with. All references to these events in the MCU carry some audacity, which pleases the audience, but does not quite make sense for people living in this universe. Every time Marvel makes a lighthearted joke or refers to an event that massively changed people’s lives, it becomes harder to believe that the citizens of this world will really find it funny.

For example, the cosplay of Loki from “Miss Marvel” gives pleasure to those who watch at home, but, in fact, represents the glorification of a mass murderer in the context of the MCU. Another example is when Marvel uses a common injury as a joke in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, calling the ice cream place in the New Asgard “Infinity Conez”. Although it’s funny, again, it’s unlikely that someone will name their ice cream shop after the weapon that destroyed half of the universe. People have been through a lot in the five years since the explosion, and it is very likely that those who suffered the most do not want to be reminded of how their loved ones disappeared while they were trying to buy ice cream for a cruise.

The insensitive behavior that the MCU has demonstrated in trying to create Easter eggs is not worth the loss of disbelief that accompanies the assumption that everything is OK with jokes about the Battle of New York and the outbreak. Easter eggs are fun, but the MCU would be better off addressing the seriousness of what has happened to the world than trying to make fun of those who are watching.