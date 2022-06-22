Why is Leia’s holster so important and where is it in the original trilogy

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Leia’s holster in Obi-Wan Kenobi is secretly important to her overall Star Wars arc, despite the fact that she clearly doesn’t figure in the original trilogy. Lucasfilm returns Ewan McGregor as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in his series for Disney+, which recounts his darkest days after the fall of the Galactic Republic and the rise of the Empire. However, perhaps the most surprising aspect of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s show is the revelation of Obi-Wan’s secret history with young Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair).

A decade after the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi sees a titled Jedi master who behaves with restraint on Tatooine, where Obi-Wan secretly looks after Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely). His rather monotonous life takes an unexpected turn when Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) asks him to rescue the kidnapped Leia — a secret ploy by the Inquisitor, the Third Sister of Riva (Moses Ingram), to lure him out. Throughout Obi-Wan Kenobi’s journey, the pair develop a strong bond as the Jedi do their best to bring the Princess of Alderaan home.

During their dangerous journey, Obi-Wan and Leia meet new characters, and some of them become loyal allies, including Tala (Indira Varma). In the short time they spend together, Leia begins to respect Tala for her courage and right actions. Unfortunately, Tala sacrifices herself to ensure the safety of other refugees, as the Empire has approached a small cell of proto-Rebels hiding Obi-Wan and Leia. In Obi-Wan Kenobi’s final finale, Leia inherits Tala’s holster, which she wears at the end of the episode. At the moment, the holster seems inconsequential, except for the visual connection to its later belt and blaster. However, it actually foreshadows her Star Wars arc. She became a senator from Alderaan, but despite her work with the Rebellion to overthrow the Galactic Empire, as soon as it became known that she was the daughter of Darth Vader, she lost all trust. That was the end of her political career, but she smoothly moved from her to the founder of the Uprising. Inheriting Tala’s holster serves as a reminder to her that there are other ways to provoke change besides being a politician. Leia’s childhood experiences with Tala and Obi-Wan opened her eyes to a different kind of battle on earth—something she decided to take on when she led the fight against the Empire and then the First Order.

Interestingly, however, there was no mention of Tala’s holster in future stories about Leia after Obi-Wan Kenobi. In fact, the character was never mentioned in either the original trilogy or the sequels. However, it is possible that she inspired Leia to decide to wear a real holster with a real gun in Return of the Jedi, as she, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and the rest of the Rebellion fought. The Empire is in Endor. This was the only time she explicitly wore a holster in the original Star Wars trilogy, but it makes sense in terms of the character’s arc. At first, she followed in the footsteps of Bale and Breha Organa (Simone Kessel), starting to get involved in politics. However, as the fight with Emperor Palpatine became more intense, she moved on to another matter. She later made that transition again when Leia founded and led the Star Wars Resistance and fully embraced the role of a General Organa-type leader.

It’s safe to assume that Leia’s experience in Obi-Wan Kenobi will make a lasting impression on her. Despite the fact that she comes from a famous family, she can see firsthand how terrible the situation is for normal people and especially for those sensitive to the Power under the rule of the Empire. It is not surprising that even in her early teens, she was already eager to participate in the nascent Uprising, despite the obvious danger that accompanied it.