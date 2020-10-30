Why is Jungkook called BTS’s “Golden Maknae”?

“Golden Maknae” is a term that BTS’s famdom often uses to describe Jungkook, but what is the origin of this nickname?

It’s no secret that BTS fans love giving their favorite idols nicknames. In fact in the world of K-pop, this is extremely prevalent as fans are often supportive and passionate about the stars they follow.

If you are a fan of BTS you will know that the term “Golden Maknae” is used to describe Jungkook. However, it can be a confusing phrase for the newest of the fandom, so today we will discover the origin of this nickname.

Who is Jungkook?

Jungkook was born on September 1, 1997 in the coastal city of Busan, in southern South Korea. He began pursuing a music career while in high school and as a teenager, auditioned for the popular talent search show Superstar K.

It was at that time that he caught the attention of various entertainment companies. Eventually, he chose to join BigHit Entertainment, which would later form BTS. Jungkook debuted with BTS in 2013 when he was 15 years old and is the youngest member of the group.

Why is Jungkook called the ‘Golden Maknae’?

Fans call Jungkook the “Golden Maknae” because of how talented he is. In Korean, the word “maknae” refers to the youngest person in any group, be it a group of friends, a family, or a band.

Since Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS with about two years between him and the second youngest person, he clearly has the title of “maknae”. Jungkook is an expert performer in all aspects, making him the “Golden Maknae” of BTS.

In addition to “Golden Maknae”, some fans also jokingly call Jungkook an “Evil Maknae” or a “Maknae on Top” for his tendency to respond to older members. In South Korean society, a younger person is often expected to listen to those who are older.

What other nicknames do the BTS members have?

Of course, Jungkook is not the only member of BTS who has a nickname. For example, the oldest member, Jin, has been called “handsome all over the world.” That title was given in 2017, and both fans and non-fans seem to agree with this description.

Jin has gone viral on the internet numerous times for his looks, even when he’s doing incredibly mundane things like getting out of a car. Meanwhile, rapper J-Hope is called “Angel” by fans because of how kind he is.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGWXr0gpKWi/?utm_source=ig_embed



