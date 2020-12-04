Why Is Jared Leto’s Joker Important To The Snyder Cut?

Justice League prepares to release the Snyder Cut will have Jared Leto’s Joker as an important element but why?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has plenty of fan delight, but the return of Jared Leto’s Joker is emerging as an unlikely main attraction.

When the singer was first cast as the Batman villain, many wondered if he would bring a Heath Ledger-style vibe to the role, as they were both considered method actors.

What fans ended up getting was a 180 degree change from Heath Ledger’s earlier Oscar-winning version, which has been disliked by many fans as we reveal to you on The Truth News.

Jared Leto debuts as the Joker

As many have pointed out in the years since the release of Suicide Squad, Leto’s Joker is somehow the edgy version of the character with tight clothing, slicked-back hair, jewelry, and tattoos, some of which are far from visually. attractive.

To be fair, Joker’s appearance can’t really be attributed to Jared Leto, as it’s not like he has the final say in that department. What he can be held responsible for is the infamous and horrible laugh of his version.

However, four years have passed since Jared Leto’s Joker appeared on screen, and those who enjoyed his performance are eager to try another.

At the same time, his detractors are curious as to whether Zack Snyder will best portray the character. Either way, the Joker is, pun intended, a hot topic.

The importance of the Joker in Snyder Cut

Of all the confirmed aspects of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the one that has garnered the most attention lately on social media is the return of Jared Leto’s Joker.

While that may seem strange, there are a few logical reasons for it. For one thing, he’s a completely new addition to the movie, as he didn’t play any role in Joss Whedon’s version of Justice League.

Another factor is that, disputed performance or not, The Joker as a character is and apparently always will be a big problem, and adding the Prince of Crime to any DC movie automatically makes it a higher-profile project.

On top of that, it is well known that fans were never able to experience the entirety of what Jared Leto and director David Ayer intended for their version of Joker, as much of the material was removed from the final edit thanks to much studio meddling. .

While it remains to be seen if a Suicide Squad version of Ayer will ever be released, there is a possibility that Snyder’s version of the Joker could incorporate some of the things that were previously removed or improve its overall characterization.

Finally, there is some intrigue among DC fans regarding Joker in Justice League due to the fact that Leto’s version just doesn’t seem to logically fit in with Snyder’s plans for the film.

