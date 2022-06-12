Why is it a good thing that William Shatner doesn’t appear in the Kelvin chronology in Star Trek

J.J. Abrams relaunched “Star Trek” in 2009 with a new cast, and it’s actually a good thing that William Shatner didn’t appear in Calvin Abrams’ alternate timeline. Although Star Trek has established itself as one of the greatest sci-fi franchises of all time, none of its characters have achieved the same level of relevance to pop culture as the characters of the Original Series. Chief among this cast of characters were William Shatner’s Captain Kirk and Leonard Nimoy’s Mr. Spock, and the pair have remained iconic for generations since the show first aired.

J.J. Abrams relaunched the franchise in 2009, writing the script for the film, which takes place in an alternate timeline, which allowed him to recast the roles and tell a story free from the restrictions imposed by decades of “Star Trek” continuity. It is considered the Kelvin chronology from Star Trek, named after the U.S.S. Kelvin Federation starship that was destroyed at the beginning of the Star Trek reboot— Abrams’ film spawned two sequels, and a fourth film is reportedly in development. Of the cast of the original series, only Leonard Nimoy briefly appeared in the Abrams continuity to explain how the alternate timeline was formed and to suggest the moment of passing the torch for the new cast.

Initially, Abrams also considered the possibility of involving Shatner in the Kelvin timeline. Ultimately, this idea never came to fruition, and Nimoy’s brief appearance as Spock Prime worked fine as part of Abrams’ new continuity, but it’s actually a good thing Shatner didn’t appear as Kirk Prime. Not only would his character offer a completely different understanding than Nimoy’s, but his conditions for appearing could potentially derail the tone of the Abrams franchise.

William Shatner’s planned role in Star Trek (2009)

The original plan was for Shatner to return to the role of Kirk in Star Trek, acting in a role very similar to that of Spock Prime. The scene was written for Shatner to appear through a holo-recording of a message he recorded for Spock Prime, which was used as a means of proving the existence of an alternate reality from which Spock Nimoy traveled. The scene as it was written would allow Shatner to play a small but significant cameo role in the film, but at the same time adhere to the canon in which Kirk Prime was dead.

Unfortunately, this is reportedly not suitable for Shatner. J.J. Abrams made it clear that Shatner wanted his participation to be more substantial, and that he was categorically opposed to his role being the role of a small episodic appearance. According to Abrams, when he considered the background and history of James T. Kirk, as well as Shatner’s willingness to play a big role in the film, he realized that there would be no way to organically include him without betraying the vision of his reboot.

Abrams’ original idea with Shatner wouldn’t have worked

While Abrams’ initial idea to include Shatner’s appearance in his new timeline was noble, it was doomed to fail. Since Abrams would later identify himself, the inclusion of Kirk Prime would require paying much more attention to the character, which in turn would shift the focus away from the reboot cast. Moreover, Abrams’ films, taking place in a separate sequence, allowed for a departure from the main canon of Star Trek, and the appearance of Kirk Prime could undermine what made this work.

Shatner’s planned appearance in the Kelvin chronology from Star Trek was supposed to make Kirk Prime read Spock a vague message that also served as something of a farewell to the franchise he helped build. It would certainly be a touching moment, but it would deprive the emotional impact of Nimoy’s own appearance. Moreover, the appearance of several characters from the Prime Universe Star Trek in an alternate timeline would further blur the line between them. Since the Abrams films are thriving thanks to the separation from the canon of the original series, the appearance of Kirk Prime would be rash.

Chris Pine’s Kirk Deserves To Be Separated From Shatner

There’s another factor why Captain Kirk Shatner’s return to Star Trek hurt the reboot, and it would affect Chris Pine’s own version of the character. While Shatner’s planned cameo role wouldn’t have had too much of an impact, Shatner’s insistence on being given a bigger role would ultimately hurt the James T. Kirk iteration played by Pine. If Shatner had appeared in 2009’s “Star Trek” in any meaningful way, it would have led to additional comparisons between the two actors’ games.

Chris Pine’s version of the character is very different from Shatner’s version. The idea is that Pine’s version has a completely different backstory than Kirk Prime’s, which means that the two characters are actually separate people, even within the canon of Kelvin’s chronology from Star Trek.