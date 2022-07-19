Why is Ironheart’s MCU Suit so similar to Iron Man’s Mark 1 Armor

Among the new Marvel Cinematic universe characters introduced in Phase 4 is Riri Williams/Ironheart, who is making her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and some leaked photos of the Black Panther 2 merch show that her armor is very similar to Iron Man’s armor. Mark I fits, which is quite logical. Phase 4 of the MCU introduces a host of new characters, many of whom are starring in their own TV shows, and one who will host her own series but make her first appearance on the big screen is Riri Williams (Dominic Thorne), the most famous. like an Iron Heart.

Riri Williams is a 15—year-old genius student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. There, she developed an armor similar to the Iron Man armor, which she built from material stolen from the campus, and used it for the first time to escape from campus security. Riri later used it to prevent two inmates from escaping from a New Mexico state prison, but her costume was damaged in the process and she worked to improve it at her mother’s house. After hearing about her achievements, Tony Stark met Riri and decided to support her decision to become a hero, and so she became an Iron Heart. Now that the Marvel cinematic universe is coming to TV/streaming, it can introduce new characters whose stories are related to the films, and among them is Riri Williams, but her debut will be outside of her TV show.

Related: Ironheart MCU Armor May Be Stronger Than Anything Iron Man Had

Riri Williams will make her MCU debut in the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and then headline her own TV show, which will premiere on Disney+ in 2023. Since “Black Panther 2” will be the next MCU movie after “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the marketing campaign is because it’s started, but it also means that photos of merchandise and more will leak out, and among them is one that shows Riri’s first armor, which is very similar to the Mark I of Iron a person.

Will Ironheart replace Iron Man in the MCU?

The leaked merchandise for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever focuses on the female characters of the story, such as Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Riri Williams. The latter is depicted in an Iron Heart suit, which resembles the very first Iron Man armor, best known as Mark I. This is the one Tony designed and built while being held captive by the Ten Rings with Ho Insen. Together, Tony and Insen built a suit with limited resources around them, and it was the armor that helped Tony escape from the Ten Rings. The Mark I had flamethrowers under each arm, a limited rocket launcher and crude jet boots, but because of the rough construction, it left various places unprotected. Since “Black Panther 2” will be Riri’s introduction, and her first armor was built from material she found on campus, it makes sense that it’s similar to the Mark I, which also serves as a mirror of Tony’s beginnings as Iron Man.

Now that Iron Man is gone after sacrificing himself in Avengers: Finale to save the universe, there is a lot of speculation about who will replace him in the MCU, and Iron Heart is one of the main candidates. Riri’s path to the MCU could be teased in Captain America. “Civil War”, where Tony was seen at a BARF demonstration at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which could have been a big part of Riri’s inspiration and motivation to become a hero herself. The first Ironheart armor in the MCU, so similar to Iron Man’s Mark I, provides a thematic connection between the two and may further pave the way for Riri Williams to become the MCU’s next big hero, but she also has to learn from the mistakes of the great Tony Stark. , and as a man under armor, and as a superhero.