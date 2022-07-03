Why is Gamora not the Guardian of the Galaxy in the movie “Thor: Love and Love”? Thunder

The “Thor: Love and Thunder” teaser confirmed the appearance of several “Guardians of the Galaxy” characters, but many are wondering why Gamora is not a Guardian of the Galaxy. The fourth part will follow Thor, who seeks inner peace, and also stops Gorr, the butcher god, played by Christian Bale, in his mission to eradicate the gods. The appearance of the Guardians of the Star Lord, Rocket, Groot, Mantis, Drax and Nebula has been confirmed. Thor’s friends, Valkyrie and Korg, will also return along with the Mighty Thor, played by Natalie Portman, who reprises her role as Jane Foster, now in possession of Mjolnir.

Even considering that Jane, who last played a prominent role in the 2013 film Thor: Kingdom of Darkness, is returning, it seems strange that Gamora is not in the trailer. The last time we saw her was in Avengers: Finale, when a variant of Gamora from 2014 helped fight her adoptive father Thanos after the current Gamora was sacrificed on Vormir so he could get the Soul Stone. This option appeared even before Gamora knew the Guardians and did not seem to show affection for them, including her partner Star Lord. The MCU Phase 3 finale ended with her whereabouts unclear.

Many assume that the Guardians will only appear at the beginning of “Thor: Love and Thunder” before embarking on their own adventure and starting a redemptive storyline for Star Lord. This does not leave many opportunities to find Gamora and establish relationships. While it’s possible that Marvel is keeping her return a secret until it’s released, Gamora most likely isn’t the Guardian of the Galaxy in Thor: Love and Thunder because she’s still missing, her trust needs to be restored, and her ambiguity is growing. waiting for her future in the MCU.

Gamora’s variant has only recently defected from Thanos’ mission and is probably focused on protecting himself. As before, it will take time to gain her trust, so it may seem uncharacteristic for her to team up with the Guardians right after Avengers: Finale. Some suggest that Gamora may take a completely different path than before and return as a villain. If this is true, it would make even less sense for her to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, since its main villain is Gorr. Others hope that history will repeat itself and the Star Lord will find her again on Xander. Whether friend or foe, her whereabouts are still unknown and the Guardians must find her before they can attempt to rebuild their family.

Abandoning Gamora before the release of the third Guardians film also helps to create anticipation for the next part and its story, without jeopardizing the success of current projects focused on other narratives. As for her future, there are several theories circulating based on comics and new MCU characters, for example, Gamora is working with Adam Warlock, who first appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy. 2 scene after the credits. They often teamed up in comics and even had a romantic relationship (watch out for Star Lord). Another possibility is the unification of Gamora with the troll Pip, who was introduced in the post—credit scene of “Eternal” together with Thanos’ brother, Starfox.

When it comes to Phase 4 of the MCU, everything is up in the air, especially with so many new characters. Continuing the Phase 3 crossover, Guardians of the Galaxy will most likely appear only to help link Avengers: Finale to the new Phase and hint at what can be expected in their third installment. Although Gamora will almost certainly not be in Thor: Love and Thunder, there is always a chance that she may appear in the scene after the credits, creating the conditions for the next part of Guardians of the Galaxy.