Why Is Ethereum Counting Its Price?

Although the price of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped to $ 600 again, especially with the fall of Bitcoin, it can be said that almost everyone has been talking about ETH in recent days. In the last 24 hours alone, famous billionaire and fund manager Paul Tudor Jones and US securities regulator SEC member Hester Peirce made important statements about Ethereum. So why has the ETH price still not reached the point investors want in the midst of so much popularity and recognition?

Paul Tudor Jones also spoke Ethereum

American billionaire Jones spoke mostly about Bitcoin (BTC) in a statement today. Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Jones stated that he thinks the BTC price will rise. Meanwhile, Jones emphasized that not only BTC but also altcoins such as Ethereum have the future.

The famous billionaire thinks that the future of the crypto money industry consists of different areas. In the future, according to Jones, investors will be waiting for Bitcoin as well as transaction-related cryptocurrencies such as Tether (USDT) and finally “industrial digital assets” such as Ethereum. Although Jones did not explain what he implies with the phrase industrial digital asset, it is clear that this is related to the DeFi sector.

DeFi ecosystem caught SEC member attention

The Ethereum network is known to host a huge DeFi ecosystem. Decentralized finance applications can now be defined as the version of traditional finance applications made through smart contracts. Investors can withdraw loans, earn deposit income, or benefit from other services without any central control.

In fact, SEC member Hester Peirce made exactly that point. Peirce, also known as the “Crypto Mom”, stated that her interest in the rapidly rising DeFi sector is growing. Crypto Anne did not hesitate to say that there are still problems awaiting Ethereum and DeFi industry.

“DeFi posed a problem for the SEC as created by the ICO boom in 2017. What’s different here is that the DeFi speed is much higher. I think legal issues regarding the DeFi sector will be resolved more difficult. ”

Even though Peirce issued a legal warning here and admitted that some DeFi projects could be considered securities, even the SEC’s attention was a huge development.

In fact, this ecosystem is indeed growing faster than ever and Ethereum could seriously benefit from it. Recently, credit card and payment provider Visa also made a herald statement for Ethereum investors. Visa has officially announced that they will integrate the Ethereum network-based stablecoin USDC into cryptocurrency card payments. This is an important development for both USDC, Ethereum and the cryptocurrency industry in general. Soon, people’s use of crypto money may become as simple and common as using the same credit card.

What is pressuring the ETH price?

So what is the main factor holding the ETH price behind despite all this? With the arrival of December 1 and the completion of the Ethereum 2.0 launch, there was a slight selling pressure. However, the number of ETH stakeholders for Ethereum 2.0 is constantly increasing and the 1 million ETH threshold has recently been passed. The initial fear of selling pressure also seems to have completely disappeared now.

Apart from this, it can be said that the main factor suppressing the ETH price is the movements of Bitcoin. While BTC has lost nearly $ 500 since this morning, it has pulled down almost all altcoins, including ETH, at the same rate. In other words, the opportunity for the BTC price to give altcoins may be the expected moment for ETH.

Looking at the technical analysis of ETH / USD, it is seen that the trading pair has strong resistances between the $ 700 and $ 800 points. Breaking these levels can add excitement to ETH investors.



