Why is BTS no longer performing at the 2022 Grammys?

BTS was going to perform once again at the Grammys, but they decided to cancel their show at the ceremony for this reason.

In many awards around the world, BTS has been recognized thanks to the great popularity that this K-Pop group has achieved, we have seen the members of this group in different galas and events, whether as nominees or winners, they manage to stand out in the music industry.

For the Grammys there is no exception, this is one of the highest awards that many artists seek to achieve, Bangtan Sonyeondan has already been nominated for this gala in addition to performing at them in 2020 and 2021, their shows impacted the audience, since ARMY he never stops supporting his favorite band.

By 2022, BTS already has its Grammy Award nomination, although it has not managed to take the statuette home in previous years, maybe this would be the good one and Bangtan would have its first victory in this amazing event; in addition to that they would appear again on the stage of the awards.

But the Bangtan Boys have canceled their participation in the 2022 Grammys and will no longer perform with a show for the awards, why will we no longer see them at this important event?

BTS CANCELED THEIR 2022 GRAMMY SHOW DUE TO THE DELAY OF THE AWARDS

Due to the global contingency, the 2022 Grammy Awards have been postponed, BTS had planned to travel to the United States once again at the end of January to be at the awards, but due to its delay, the K-Pop group decided to cancel their participation. in the event.

On January 5, the Grammys announced that their gala would be postponed, it was going to take place on January 31, 2022, but conditions will not allow it.

WHEN WILL BTS BE NEXT LIVE PERFORMANCE?

We hope that more BTS Tour dates will be confirmed soon so that ARMY from around the world can enjoy their favorite group live at a concert.

