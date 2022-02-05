Why Is Bitcoin (BTC) Increasing? What Is The Situation With Ethereum (ETH) And Other Altcoins?

The leading cryptocurrency of the crypto market, Bitcoin, finally managed to rise above $ 41,000 as expected. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, is trading at around $3,000. Analysts offer three reasons for currencies to be bullish.

Nasdaq Index Gains Above 2 Percent

Recently, Bitcoin has been closely associated with the Nasdaq Composite Index and the Dow Jones. Before the developments, Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu stated that the Nasdaq has seen a 2% increase recently, which will contribute to the value of Bitcoin above $ 41,400.

Santiment thinks that another reason for Bitcoin’s price rise is the increase in the stock market. It is reported that the price of BTC has reached its highest level since January 21.

Impact of Spot Market on Crypto Market

Wu also notes that altcoins are on the rise, with Bitcoin and Ethereum gaining 12 percent and 6 percent, respectively, over the past 24 hours. For example, Near Protocol (NEAR) increased by 15.5%, Decentraland (MANA) by 13.20%, Unus Sed Leo (LEO) by 22.66%, and Sandbox (SAND) by 17.67%.

However, Wu says that the biggest possible reason for the price increase for Bitcoin and Ethereum is the spot market, not the crypto market.

Peter Schiff And Son’s Bitcoin Bout

SchiffGold co-founder and gold market lover Peter Schiff jokingly referred to Bitcoin supporters on Twitter. He emphasized that since the price of Bitcoin is now $ 40,000, it should be rushed and bought at this high price. His son Spencer Schiff, who is a Bitcoin investor despite Peter’s efforts to steer him into the gold market, responded to his father’s tweet as follows:

“I bought some more, thanks for the reminder”

Peter Schiff has previously stated that he expects Bitcoin to drop below $30,000 and then drop below $10,000 and face a sudden collapse.