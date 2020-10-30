Why Is Altcoin Market Falling While Bitcoin Is Rising?

The cryptocurrency exchange Binance shared a blog post today, looking at the rise in the Bitcoin price and the general decline in the altcoin market. The Binance team explained this sharp distinction between the Bitcoin and altcoin markets with FOMO and greed.

While the total value of the crypto money market has reached the level of $ 400 billion, most of this value comes from Bitcoin (BTC) transactions. The BTC / USD parity, which took action before the presidential elections in the USA, moved upwards and the Bitcoin price reached over $ 13,300 as a result.

While Bitcoin investors were watching this rise in the market with interest, altcoin investors could not accompany the feast. Bitcoin dominance, which was around 55 percent until a few months ago, has reached 62 percent today, and Bitcoin has almost suppressed the altcoin market. The crypto currency exchange Binance, on the other hand, examined the background of this phenomenon in its newly published blog post.

It reminds me of the increase in the exchange rate

Although Binance did not explain the underlying reason for the divergence between Bitcoin and altcoin markets, he did examine why the gap between the two widened. Stating that as the Bitcoin price rises, the number of investors who want to buy BTC and earn money increases, the stock exchange team explained that the pressure on altcoins has intensified.

At this point, the crypto currency exchange gave an example from traditional markets and referred to the relationship between the US dollar and other currencies. He shared the following note:

“Suppose the US dollar is gaining strength. If you want to make money in dollars, you will need to sell your local currency and buy US dollars. But let’s imagine that everybody wants to earn dollars and everybody does the same thing. This will affect both the local currency and the dollar. The strengthening or weakening of the US dollar in traditional markets results in currencies such as EUR, AUD, CAD moving in the opposite direction. The same is true for the cryptocurrency market. Increasing demand for Bitcoin also affects the altcoin market. ”

FOMO and explained with greed

According to the research conducted by Binance, people do not want to fall behind the ongoing Bitcoin rally, they want to get a share of the returns provided by Bitcoin. This was seen as a reflection of greed in the market as well as creating a certain fear-of-missing-out effect in the market.

Reminding that the FOMO effect in the market is getting more and more severe, Binance team stated that altcoin investors have started to switch to Bitcoin and that this is why the gap between these two markets has opened.



