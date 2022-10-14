Why Is “A Dream Is A Freak” Trending? Accusations Of Grooming Pop Up On Twitter !

“Dream is a freak” became popular on Twitter after serious accusations were made in deleted tweets about the care of the Minecraft YouTuber.

Dream is an incredibly famous Minecraft streamer, and after hiding his face for years, he finally revealed his face on October 2nd. This message went viral, spread across the Internet and became popular on various social media platforms.

About 10 days after the disclosure of this viral face, a Twitter user publicly accused the content creator of taking care of himself, sharing what they consider evidence of wrongdoing on his part.

These serious allegations have led to the emergence on Twitter of a popular hashtag known as “Dream is a freak,” although these allegations have yet to be verified.

Dream was accused of courting a minor

A Twitter user named Anastasia claimed that the meeting took place two years ago, when she was 17 years old. They shared screenshots that quickly spread on Twitter.

According to the user, Dream repeatedly used a heart-shaped smiley face in messages to her and flirted with a minor. The streamer was accused of using a personal account to interact with her.

She shared screenshots of direct messages with the caption “I’m not here to fully prove my experience, which I know happened.”

Dream is a Freak in Twitter trends

Anastasia’s tweets, including serious accusations against Dream, prompted many users to tweet the hashtag #dreamisafreak.

This led to the fact that the memes were reposted by several accounts.

#dreamisafreak the meme holds true once again pic.twitter.com/aq5sTNgxuY — wenir licker (@wenir_licker) October 14, 2022

As of October 14, there is no concrete evidence that it was Dream who flirted with a minor.

Given that the comments were allegedly made on a Twitter account, and Dream has not confirmed that the conversations took place, this makes it difficult to verify private messages.

At the time of writing, the content creator has not yet responded to the allegations.