Why Iron Man Suits Are Getting Weaker in the MCU

Iron Man built a lot of costumes during his time in the Marvel cinematic universe, but many of them were not an exact improvement over the previous ones, and his costumes became weaker as the MCU expanded — and here’s why. The MCU is currently the most expansive superhero universe in both film and television/streaming, and it all started in 2008 with Jon Favreau’s “Iron Man,” which introduced Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark and set the tone for the rest of Phase 1 of the MCU. .

Iron Man told the origin story of the protagonist: a narcissistic genius and CEO of Stark Industries, the main manufacturer of weapons for the US armed forces, who, after being kidnapped by Ten Rings, received a much-needed wake-up call that launched his career. the journey of a superhero. Tony built his first Iron Man armor while in prison with the help of fellow inmate Ho Yinsen (Sean Toub), and when he returned home, he built a real armor using the technology he had. Iron Man continued to lead the original Avengers team (along with Captain America) and the Infinity Saga, and although he has grown a lot as a person and changed forever, the same cannot be said about his costumes.

Tony Stark wore at least one new suit in each of his appearances in the MCU, each with new features and abilities, but it seems that Tony preferred some of these features to others, mainly durability, as some of these suits turned out to be less resistant than the previous one. However, Iron Man’s suits are getting weaker, which is also a reflection of his personal path in the MCU, and in the end, he made some really powerful suits that allowed him to do a lot of things.

Iron Man’s Changeable Suits Reflect Tony Stark’s MCU Story

Tony Stark went through a whole personal journey during his time in the MCU, turning from an egocentric billionaire into a real hero who sacrificed himself to save the universe, but the path to this was not easy. Tony’s biggest struggle was with his ego, and in Iron Man 3, viewers saw him struggling with his mental health as he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety as a result of the events of The Avengers. All these personal problems influenced the design of his suits, choosing a more offensive approach than a defensive one. Tony preferred the fighting qualities and technology to the durability of his suits, which reflected what he was going through in his head, since he was always able to fight, but he was constantly fighting with his inner demons, which in various cases ended up being reflected in how he interacted with others and even in battle.

What is the weakest Iron Man suit in the MCU (and what is its most powerful?)

Iron Man’s weakest MCU suit was a prototype suit, also known as the Mark I, which he built in captivity with the help of Insen. The Mark I had flamethrowers in each hand, a limited rocket launcher, crude jet boots, and was bulletproof, but its crude construction left various places unprotected, so Tony was constantly at risk of serious injury. After many other suits that added more combat features and technology, as well as many changes depending on what he needed, Tony created his most powerful armor in Avengers: Finale: Mark LXXXV. This suit combined Mark L nanotechnology with a stronger construction and much greater stability, allowing Iron Man to withstand damage and superhuman levels of impact force, and his technology also formed a Nano Glove that allowed Iron Man to take the Infinity Stones and save the Universe, albeit at the cost of his own life.