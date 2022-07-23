Why “Indiana Jones 5” Is Perfect for Harrison Ford’s Final Film

Harrison Ford had one of the most famous careers in Hollywood, and “Indiana Jones 5” is the best movie he could have ended up with. Ford made his acting debut in the mid-1960s and has been working continuously in the film and television industry ever since. He is the face of some of the most recognizable movie characters, including Han Solo in Star Wars, Rick Deckard in Blade Runner and the titular hero of Indiana Jones, but at 80, Harrison Ford may soon announce his retirement from cinema.

Ford first played Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones Jr. in Steven Spielberg’s classic 1981 film In Search of the Lost Ark and played this character three times in The Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and The Kingdom of Crystal. The Skull (2008). Indy is known for his wild adventures and is responsible for some of the most iconic scenes in cinema, including the famous boulder running scene. Created by George Lucas, Indiana Jones pays homage to the action heroes of the 1930s and has since inspired modern adventurers, including Lara Croft from Tomb Raider and Nathan Drake from Uncharted.

“The Last Crusade” prepared Indiana Jones for a perfect ending in which he rode off into the sunset, but unfortunately, the franchise became a victim of its own success. Inevitably Indie is back for another adventure in The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and although it did well at the box office, for many it is the worst Indiana Jones movie because of its confusing alien storyline and the comedic attitude of the hero Ford. Both Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford deserve high praise, and “Indiana Jones 5” can become such a movie.

Why Indiana Jones Should Be Harrison Ford’s Last Role

The most beloved roles played by Harrison Ford have already been brought to a logical conclusion, with the exception of the iconic Indiana Jones, which will definitely be changed by “Indiana Jones 5”. Aside from Indiana Jones, Ford is undoubtedly best remembered as Han Solo, the cynical space smuggler from Star Wars. After a 32-year hiatus as the captain of the Millennium Falcon, Ford returned as a Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and his story neatly concluded by connecting Khan to a new generation of Star Wars characters and killing him in a meaningful way.

This does not mean that according to the plan of the film, the character should die. “Blade Runner 2049” gave Rick Deckard, another of Ford’s most famous characters, a happy ending where he finally met his daughter thanks to the sacrifice of K. Whatever his fate in the upcoming Indiana Jones movie, LucasFilm has already stated that they will not make another Indie movie without Ford after the unsuccessful reworking of Han in Han Solo: Star Wars. Harrison Ford has a unique talent for playing charismatic crooks, so “Indiana Jones 5” will be the perfect way for him to end his acting career.