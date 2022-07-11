Why Huey didn’t use his powers in the finale of the third season of the TV series “Boys”

Attention! There are spoilers ahead for the 8th season of the 3rd season of “Boys”.

Huey used Temp V to temporarily unlock his superhero abilities during The Boys, but decided not to take another dose in the Season 3 finale of The Boys, despite the fact that Starlight was in serious danger. V24, better known as Temp V, was introduced to Maeve at the beginning of season 3 of The Boys when she gave the Butcher three vials to help defeat the Homelander. The drug Vought gives those who take it superpowers that last for 24 hours. Both Butcher and Huey took Temp V more than once during season 3 and it gave them superhuman strength and stamina, while Butcher also got heat vision and Huey could teleport.

Butcher and Huey take Temp-In to rescue the rest of the Boys and Annie, better known as Starlight, several times during season 3. Their most notable use of the drug occurred during the graphic episode of the Boys’ Gerogasm, when Huey teleported Starlight away from the impending destruction, teaming up with the Butcher and the Boy Soldier in an unsuccessful attempt to kill the Homelander. Although Temp-V has helped The Boys match Supes, not everyone is happy with Butcher and Huey using it. Mother’s Milk believes that the Butcher is a hypocrite because he took it, and Starlight is disappointed that Huey needs to save her. However, there’s no denying that Temp-V came in handy during the third season of The Boys.

Link: How Maeve Actually Hurt Homelander in the season 3 finale of “Boys”

In the finale of the third season of Boys, Huey decides not to inject himself with Tempo V to save Starlight when Soldier Boy makes her his next target. Instead, Huey helps Annie reach her full potential by turning on all the lights in the Vought production studio so she can fight a powerful Soldier. With all the energy she absorbed, Starlight was able to take off and release a shock wave strong enough to briefly stun the Boy Soldier. Huey’s decision neatly paid off with the season-long clash between him and Starlight, because he finally admitted that he didn’t need to save her from the Sandy Loam.

What if Huey chooses Temp V?

If Huey had used Temp V to teleport Starlight to a safe place, it would have had serious consequences. If Starlight hadn’t reached a new level of strength, the team wouldn’t have had someone strong enough to stun the Boy Soldier. This could have been fatal, as the Boy Soldier would have tried to kill the Boys after their poisoning attempt. A Soldier boy would also have time to pay attention to the Homelander. Despite being teased, Homelander and Soldier Boy were unable to fight in the finale of the third season of “Boys” due to Maeve’s interference. If the two had really fought, the destruction and the number of casualties would have been much greater compared to the actual damage done.

The long-term consequences of using Temp V would also be disastrous for Huey. Starlight would probably resent Huey for taking the drug again after she made it clear she didn’t need it to save her and warned him about the deadly effects of Temp V. Having taken Temp V again during the final episode of the third season of the Amazon Prime adaptation of The Boys, Butcher learned that he had only 12 to 18 months to live after repeated use of the potent drug. A fate that Huey would probably also face if he too took over again. Huey’s decision not to use Temp V in the finale of the third season of “Boys” was the right one, because it saved both him and his relationship with Starlight.

Join Amazon Prime — watch thousands of movies and TV series at any time

Start your free trial now