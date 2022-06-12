Why Hollow Knight: Silksong will be released before Next Summer

Although it leaked online ahead of time, no one believed that Hollow Knight: Silksong would appear on Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. To everyone’s surprise, the long-awaited game received a new trailer at the very beginning of the presentation. The big news is that Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, and it’s incredibly exciting. This is without a doubt one of the biggest Game Pass discoveries in recent times.

However, despite the hype around the new trailer and Game Pass news, many people noticed one thing in this trailer. A look at the fight and Hornet’s abilities in Hollow Knight: Silksong was undoubtedly a gift for fans, but many are still tearing their hair out because the release date was not specified. However, this is not all bad news.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Release Window

It’s worth noting that Hollow Knight: Silksong is the indie equivalent of Elden Ring. Fans didn’t know the release date for a long time, she appeared at several events, if at all, and although little was known, fans were simply insatiable. Not knowing the release date or window made all his teasers even worse, and although the hype intensified, fans calmed down as soon as the release date of Elden Ring became known. It’s not hard to assume that the same will be true for Hollow Knight: Silksong, and the release window may have been confirmed. It wasn’t said directly, but it was strongly implied.

At the beginning of the show, it was confirmed that everything shown could be played for the next 12 months. In other words, everything should be released between now and June 2023. This is undoubtedly good for games like Starfield and Redfall, but it also gives everything a reliable release window. Hollow Knight: Silksong should be released by June next year. It’s unlikely to happen this fall, otherwise it would have been announced, but it could be a title in early 2023. That should be enough for now.

Fans should continue to keep expectations under control. Although this will be the exact release date of Hollow Knight: Silksong, anything and everything can affect the development of the game. A delay like the one that Starfield affected Hollow Knight is not out of the question, and it is theoretically possible that the latter is an exception to the 12-month rule, but fans can reasonably expect to play it during that time period.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is in development for PC, Switch and Xbox consoles.