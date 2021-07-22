Why Has WhatsApp Web Disappeared And How To Activate It On Android And iOS?

WhatsApp Web is an extension of the account on your mobile phone. In this way, the messages you send and receive on your PC and your smartphone are synchronized and you can see them on both devices.

It is not exactly installing a program like Telegram does -something that can also be done by installing the WhatsApp Desktop client-, but rather it is about opening the WhatsApp interface in a PC web browser, but allowing access to the same account on two different devices, and being able to send and receive messages and (almost) everything that WhatsApp allows.

Where is WhatsApp Web?

Until now, to synchronize your mobile account with your PC and project the WhatsApp interface on a desktop browser, you only had to go to the WhatsApp mobile application settings and search for the WhatsApp Web function, using a QR code for the link with the PC. But we have found that this is no longer possible, because the WhatsApp Web function has disappeared from the place where it was. Cast?

Now, in its place we find another function, ‘Linked devices’, which has come to replace it. And the operation is the same: If you already used WhatsApp Web and you had the session open in your web browser, when you enter it it will tell you that the session remains open -in addition to the type of browser you use and the last time you logged in- , so just open WhatsApp Web to use it.

If you didn’t have it, simply hit the new link device function -maybe it will ask you to identify yourself according to the standard or biometric security system you use-, and the camera viewfinder will appear. Open this link on the PC or laptop you want to connect to, scan the QR code that will appear on your computer and that’s it.

WhatsApp Multi-device

A change undoubtedly originated by the new WhatsApp Multi-device function that is already available in the Beta version, this allows up to four devices to be linked to the same WhatsApp account without the need for an active Internet connection on the main device -or In other words, you do not have to have your mobile turned on to use your WhatsApp on another device-but you do at the time of linking the devices, since in this way the chats and account data can be transferred to the other devices. Conversations are still encrypted end-to-end.

All messages will continue to have end-to-end encryption, which is a breakthrough since you can use your account on 4 devices simultaneously registered with the same phone number and capable of receiving messages each on their own.