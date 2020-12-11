Why has Spotify changed your password

If you use Spotify and you woke up this morning with an email from the company notifying you of a password change, no, it is not false. It is not an attempt at Phishing or Spam, it is a genuine email that Spotify has been forced to send to part -not all- of its users due to the security breach it has suffered on its platform.

Security breach in Spotify

Last Thursday, November 12, Spotify discovered “a vulnerability in our system that may have recently exposed your Spotify account information,” including data such as:

– Your email address

– Your user name

– Your password

– Your gender

– Your date of birth

Of course, the exhibition seems to have been made “only to certain companies associated with Spotify. Spotify did not make their information available to the public. ”

A gap of 7 months

According to Spotify, “we estimate that this vulnerability existed from April 9, 2020 until we discovered it on November 12, 2020, when we took immediate measures to correct it”, which means that the exposed data has been a total of more of 7 months like this.

“We have conducted an internal investigation and contacted all business partners who may have had access to your accounting information to ensure that all personal information that may have been inadvertently disclosed is removed.”

Spotify deeply regrets that Spotify account registration information has been inadvertently exposed to certain business partners, urging all users to “change the passwords of all other accounts for which you use the same email address and the same password. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause”.



