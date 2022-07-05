Why has Angela been flirting with other men since her 90-day fiance after losing weight

After losing 100 pounds, Angela Dim from 90 Day Fiancé was seen getting pretty cozy with other men. She struggled with her weight throughout her life, and as she got older, she noticed that weight gain negatively affected her quality of life. Talking to her grandchildren, she explained that she needed weight loss surgery. “I keep getting fat for unknown reasons,” explained “granny” in the reality show, adding that she needs “help.”

Michael Ilesanmi, Angela’s husband, was concerned about bariatric surgery and stopped supporting her. In an emotional moment, Angela told Michael that the surgery was necessary for her health, but Michael was worried about how it would change her body, especially her breasts. Michael’s shocking reaction from 90DF stunned fans. In addition to sleeve resection of the stomach and breast reduction operations, Angela had liposuction and eliminated two hernias. Although the combination of liposuction and gastric sleeve surgery is unusual, hernia treatment is commonplace. Some doctors also recommend simultaneous breast reduction, as this procedure facilitates some workouts. After the first operations, her breasts were enlarged, a facelift was done, flabby skin was removed and a cosmetic procedure was performed on her hands. She even joked about a Brazilian butt lift.

It was noticed that the grandmother was living her best life and was caught flirting with her plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael K. Obeng, and other men. Reacting to this moment, Angela told ET Online: “I’m a big flirt like my mom, but mine is harmless. I have never cheated on any of my spouses. He can trust me, but I can’t trust him.” She also said she giggled because she was nervous. Angela has become more flirtatious for a number of reasons. The path to losing weight may have given her a sense of freedom. Add to that the fact that Angela seems to thrive on arguments, and there’s no doubt drama will follow.

Angela Dim really loves her doctors

Weight loss surgeries, especially for patients who lose a lot of weight, are associated with a higher divorce rate, as shifts in self-confidence and lifestyle change the dynamics. This seemed to be a problem for Angela and Michael, which was compounded by the fact that their marriage was at a distance. Because of Michael’s dismissive (and almost hostile) attitude and the increased attention to Angela’s new body, fans are wondering if Michael and Angela have broken up.

Has Angela changed weight loss?

Weight loss surgery is definitely capable of changing the way people interact with the world. In the past, it is quite possible that Angela felt uncomfortable because of her weight, but these problems are in the past. While shopping, Angela said, “You know, as a big woman, I just didn’t feel comfortable. But today, wearing these clothes, I really felt myself.” Feeling like herself may have made her more flirtatious, as she became more confident in her appearance. Despite the fact that Angela likes her slender figure, fans did not react very well to the changes in the rough “meow” of the six. In fact, Angela has lost the support of the audience.

Is Angela Dim a hypocrite?

Angela’s flirtatious nature has been documented throughout the show’s seasons, as has her extreme reaction to Michael’s attention. Fans question Angela’s double standards, noting that if Michael had flirted with the same number of women, Angela would have broken up with him again. When Angela flirted with Chuck Pothast, the father of Elizabeth Pothast from 90-Day, to annoy Michael, he shook his head, and then stated that she always behaved like this. He also seemed embarrassed when he told her to stop flirting. Only time will tell if Angela’s wild flirting can be tamed as she adjusts to her new body, or if it indicates a more serious shift in the relationship of Angela, the icon of the 90-day fiance. She will definitely be a controversial fan favorite in 90 Day: The Single Life.