Why Hannah Brown Doubts Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron Have Read Her Book: I Wasn’t Trying to Be “Offensive”

Preparing for the release of “God Bless This Mess,” Hannah Brown reflects on the reaction to “God Bless this Mess.”

“I was very grateful for all the support I received for the book. I was very proud only of the response I received from people who really helped. There was a lot of talk about the book and I knew there would be, but overall I feel like if people really read the book, then it was about my experience,” the 27—year-old author said exclusively on

It was really about my experience and how I played a role in every relationship, every opportunity, every obstacle that was in my way. I had to learn a lot and grow up in many ways. And what I liked about the answer is that there are so many people who can go on their own journey through the similarity of my life experience and someone else’s.”

The November 2021 issue documented Brown’s life, including her work on season 15 of The Bachelorette Party and her late-night date with Peter Weber. She also revealed that the couple secretly met when his season of the show aired a few months later.

“I didn’t [talk to her after the book came out]. I reached out to her, I didn’t get any comment [back], and, you know, that’s what it is. Personally, I wouldn’t do anything like that,” the Season 24 Bachelor said on “Here for the Right Reasons” earlier this year. “If two people have a personal situation and they talk and they say they’re going to keep it a secret, I just keep it a secret. I don’t know—she did it to me twice when she said she wouldn’t say anything. And then she says something.”

Brown also mentioned the end of her relationship with Tyler Cameron, the runner-up, who she claimed texted her “If you rock with me, you rock with me” as their last exchange. “I have receipts too,” the model said on “The Bellas Podcast” when the book came out.

“To be honest, I can’t remember what their reaction was. It was so long ago,” Brown told us about her exes. “I don’t think any of them have read my book. I think it’s difficult when you just have to take small passages or, for example, important points that, I’m sure if they hadn’t read the book, might have upset them, but in fact it wasn’t about that at all. It was about how I make sense of everything that happened, and my role in it, and how I can better move forward. It wasn’t meant to be personal or hurtful. I respect the way they’ve all moved forward, and I’ll continue to do that.”

One of the ways the Alabama native was able to move forward was by keeping a diary, and she hopes her fans will pick up on her April 12 issue.

“I think that’s one of the things that scares people about keeping a diary. They think they have to write in it every day, but I think it’s a tool that you can use on those days when you really need to keep a diary,” she told us. “I even formatted this journal for the user to help him learn how to keep a diary. There is no right way, but the mistake you can make is that you are not honest with yourself. And sometimes learning to be honest with yourself is what you need a laptop computer for. This is what I did with the two parts of the diary, I wanted to show people how you can use your diary as a tool to get through these difficult moments.”

Brown also hired her therapist to help her with writing her diary.

“I wanted to take my therapist with me to make sure that I create tips that will help a person in those moments when they need to learn the right way from a professional — those tips that will allow them to move on to what is actually happening. here,” she said. “What are the emotions that actually exist, compared to what sometimes happens when we stay on a very superficial level. I think we all tend to do this when there are layers that are a little painful underneath. Thus, having a therapist will help me make sure that I am adding tips here that will really help overcome the pain or even celebrate the joys and wonderful moments in life. Just the best way to help a person write and grow.”