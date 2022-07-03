Why Han Solo doesn’t believe in the Force (when the Jedi are so popular)

From the era of the Clone Wars to the days of the Empire, Star Wars has consistently shown examples of Jedi and other Force users across the galaxy, and yet for some reason Han Solo doesn’t believe in the Force. Before Star Wars introduced several Jedi through the Expanded Universe and prequels, the only Force-sensitive people viewers knew about in New Hope were Luke, the mysterious Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Darth Vader. However, despite watching Luke train with Obi-Wan, Han Solo did not believe that there was anything like Strength, let alone that it could give someone strength.

Curiously, more than three decades after the events of New Hope, it was Han Solo who delivered a speech about the Force to two new heroes, Rey and Finn, aboard the Millennium Falcon. It was never clear exactly when Han Solo began to believe in the Force, but given his adventures with Luke and Leia across the galaxy, including his encounter with Darth Vader, it shouldn’t have taken too long. Khan will also have a force-sensitive son, Ben Solo, whom he will not be able to protect from the influence of Snoke and Palpatine.

As interesting as this character development is, Han Solo, who doesn’t believe in the Force, created a plot hole in Star Wars, or at least a discrepancy after the release of the Star Wars prequels. Unlike what the original trilogy assumed about the Jedi as long-lost myths, the Star Wars prequel trilogy established that up to 19 BBY thousands of Jedi fought across the galaxy. In other words, Han Solo was 9 years old when Order 66 happened, which means he should have known about the reputation of the Jedi and the consequences of the war. One common explanation for this is that the galaxy is too big, and the events of the Clone Wars and the politics of Coruscant may never have affected Khan. While this explanation works, Star Wars makes it difficult to buy, especially when Order 66 survivors and Inquisitors can often be seen on all the important planets of the saga. In Obi-Wan Kenobi, for example, the Inquisitor openly used the Force on Tatooine, the planet on which Khan later worked. The only remaining explanation is that Han did not believe in the Force because he had never seen it used himself, despite having heard a lot about the Jedi.

Why was it easier for Han Solo to Believe that the Force was a Myth

The idea that Khan knew about the Force, but chose not to believe in it, was already present in the “New Hope”, but the prequels and all the “Star Wars” TV shows, which take place in the era of the Empire, undermine the reputation of the Jedi and Inquisitors should be considered only as a myth. Han Solo had affairs all over the galaxy, including on Tatooine, and he had at least heard of Inquisitors or Jedi being public enemies number one. Thus, it is easier to assume that Khan simply decided not to believe what he heard until he saw the Jedi or the Inquisitor with his own eyes.

The retcons made in the prequel trilogy created several plot holes in Star Wars, and Han Solo, who doesn’t believe in the Force despite being alive during the Clone Wars, is one of them. The related stories set between the prequels and “New Hope” could have solved the problem, but series like “Obi-Wan Kenobi” only made the situation worse. However, it would not be an exaggeration to assume that Khan believes only what he sees, despite the Jedi’s fame.