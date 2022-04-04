Why Halsey left the 2022 Grammys early

Halsey prioritizes her health. The superstar singer made a brief appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3 before leaving the ceremony. “I don’t feel very well, so I left early,” Halsey, who was nominated for best Alternative Music album, wrote to fans on Instagram Story along with a selfie. “Had to see BTS.”

“I’m going to get pasta and sleep,” they continued. “Thank you for everything, I love you all.”

The day before the Grammys, Halsey took to Instagram to share health news with her fans. “The last time I attended the Grammys was in 2017, and it was 3 days after my first endometriosis surgery,” the Eastside artist wrote in an April 2 post. “I walked on the carpet with seams.”

“As luck would have it, tomorrow I will come for the first time in many years, and I had surgery again (as you guessed) 3 days ago,” said Halsey, who gave birth to Ender’s baby in July. “I’m posting this just to say if you see me being gentle, lol, I’m fragile. Fragile, but excited.”

Before heading home, Halsey in the image of Pressiat, Tiffany & Co jewelry. and Stuart Weitzman heels posed for the cameras on the red carpet.