Why Halloween ends with an R rating

The horror genre has been on the rise for many years, to the delight of moviegoers. Some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters thanks to new sequels, and this trend is largely due to the frenzied success of “Halloween” 2018. Two more sequels have been created to create a new trilogy by director David Gordon Green, and it all reaches a climax with Halloween, which ends this October. And now we know exactly why the upcoming slasher got an R rating.

The current trilogy of Halloween movies has served as a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 original, in which Jamie Lee Curtis and other OG reprise their role as the residents of Haddonfield. “The End of Halloween” will complete the current story, and will also be Curtis’ last performance as the last girl Laurie Strode. The official rating of the upcoming slasher from the MPAA was recently received, and, unsurprisingly, it was given an R rating. The reason is as follows:

Rated R for bloody horror, violence and cruelty, obscene language and some sexual references.

Somebody turn on some Halloween-themed music, because Michael Myers is coming back to the big screen. And it looks like there will be a lot of violence and blood in the upcoming triquel “The Ends of Halloween”. Considering how many murders we saw in the last movie, this shouldn’t surprise moviegoers.

It looks like “Halloween Ends” will have the basics of an R-rated horror movie: lots of violence and four-letter words. But when you’re being chased by Michael Myers, who can blame characters like Laurie Strode and company for having hunchbacked mouths? I have to wonder which characters there will be sexual references about; will Laurie and Will Patton’s deputy Frank Hawkins become a full-fledged couple? Only time will tell, but not many characters have survived the events of Halloween Kills.

While there were some really iconic murders in the 2018 Halloween movie (especially that scene where Oscar is impaled by a fence), the brutality reached 10 points for “Halloween Murders.” Michael Myers has accumulated an insane amount of bodies throughout this slasher, with almost the entire cast being killed in the process (including the iconic Judy Greer). So it should be interesting to see how powerful violence ends up in David Gordon Green and Danny McBride’s triquel.

Little is known about the content of the “End of Halloween”, although the first shots were recently presented to the general public. It is expected that there will be a time jump in the film, which will allow you to combine the timeline in the universe with the real world. You can check out the first trailer below,

Although this first look at “Halloween Ends” excites a generation and fans, the footage was extremely limited. Kyle Richards was noticeably absent, and there were only a few moments involving Allison Andy Maticak. But with the advent of slasher just in time for the main holiday this fall, marketing should really start gaining momentum.

“Halloween Ends” will be released in theaters on October 14. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.