Why Gustavo Fring wouldn’t be the main villain of the series

One of the reasons Breaking Bad became such a popular show is that it had some epic villains. Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), surely topped this list.

There is no shortage of baddies in a show about drug dealing. However, Gus Fring was not originally supposed to become the main antagonist. Actor Giancarlo Esposito explained that he wasn’t interested in the show at first because it was such a small part.

“I hadn’t seen Breaking Bad, but my manager at the time told me it was his favorite show.”

“It was just a guest episode and I wanted to develop a character. But I did the first one and then I agreed to do two more with the caveat that I wanted to be part of a family. You know how everything ended afterwards. ”

Fring didn’t intend to become the main villain, but series creator Vince Gilligan knew enough to be flexible. After offering Giancarlo Esposito seven additional episodes, the actor suggested more, and Gilligan trusted him enough to agree.

“There was some negotiation and I ended up doing 12. I wanted to create a character that becomes epic on the show. And at some point, I realized that I had entered the Breaking Bad family. ”

The showrunner recognized the talent of Giancarlo Esposito. It obviously worked. Gus Fring is one of the most memorable and terrifying villains on dramatic television. Good thing Gilligan gave him that chance.



