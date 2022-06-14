Why Grey’s& Anatomy is Unlikely to Work without Ellen Pompeo, according to Jesse Williams

“Anatomy of Passion” will return to ABC this fall for its 19th season, but its future is in big question. While everyone from network executives to longtime fans and the actors themselves seem very interested in continuing the popular medical drama, series star Ellen Pompeo has made it clear for some time that she is ready to leave when the time comes. Apparently, it even got to the point that actress Meredith Gray, who is also an executive producer, was talking about whether “Anatomy of Passion” could survive her. However, at least one of her former film colleagues does not seem optimistic about this idea.

Jesse Williams played Jackson Avery on the ABC hit for 12 seasons before leaving in season 17. However, he appeared as a guest in the season 18 finale, delighting fans with the news that Jackson has reunited with April Kepner (played by a returning comrade). star Sarah Drew). Fans may not be thrilled with his assessment of the chances of “Anatomy of Passion” to survive if Ellen Pompeo decides to leave. Admitting he has nothing to say in this situation, he told Access Hollywood:

I don’t know, it would have been a different show. She’s the heart of this show. She’s Grey. So it’s unlikely. But then again, I don’t work there anymore. So it doesn’t matter what I think.

It seems that Jesse Williams’ views are similar to those of Jackson, who clashed with Meredith in the season finale because of her decision to accept a new job in Minnesota. She pointed out that if he could leave in search of new opportunities; why couldn’t she? Jackson replied that she couldn’t leave because her name was listed in the hospital. Wow, that’s not meta at all.

However, the actor’s opinions were not as strong as his character’s — he indicated that his opinion does not really count — but he doubts the chances that “Anatomy of Passion” will be able to exist in the long run without its namesake.

Jackson Avery, noting that the hospital had bared her name—actually her sister’s name, as Meredith pointed out—it wasn’t the first time the star surgeon’s story seemed a bit “art imitating life.” In the episode “Should I Stay or Should I Leave”, Meredith ranted, asking why it is considered disloyal that she wants to leave Seattle, despite everything she has done for the hospital throughout her career. She claimed that she had earned the right to leave after so many years of hard work.

Ellen Pompeo has been discussing the end of “Anatomy of Passion” for years, and in December 2021, she said she was trying to “convince everyone that this has to end.” Her passion to keep telling good stories and doing the right thing with the characters is not in question, but she has expressed concern about reusing storylines after being on the series for “too long”—although showrunner Krista Vernoff explained why she doesn’t think it’s a problem.

While we’re waiting for any updates as to how many more seasons we can expect, fans can relive the entire drama in streaming mode. Seasons 1-17 of “Anatomy of Passion” are available to Netflix subscribers, and season 18 is fully available by Hulu subscription.