Why God of War: Ragnarok is Trending Online

God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of the year, given that Santa Monica has repeated a couple of times that it will be released in 2022. Many may be worried about some delay, which is reasonable considering other high-profile delays this year. a year, but, as reported, everything is going according to plan. In fact, according to Bloomberg, God of War: Ragnarok will be released in November.

This is more than enough to wake up fans, but Bloomberg also reported that the official release date of God of War: Ragnarok will be announced by the end of June, which will take this to a completely different level. It is worth noting that plans may change, but there is still time. Since there are only a few days left until June, and rumors are emerging, God of War: Ragnarok has begun to gain popularity on the web. At the time of writing this article, there have been more than 2,100 tweets, and if there are any important announcements, they are likely to increase dramatically.

God of War: Release date to be announced soon

God of War: Ragnarok is trending because fans want to know the release date, it’s that simple. In particular, many expect that God of War: Ragnarok will be presented at the State of Play. It should be noted that Bloomberg did not report on the state of affairs, but this is a logical conclusion made by many regarding Sony’s typical marketing strategy. State of Plays creates a stir, God of War: Ragnarok creates a stir, and it all adds up.

If Sony holds a show on June 30, revealing there the release date of God of War: Ragnarok, then the state of the game will most likely be announced today. If that’s not the case, maybe Sony and Santa Monica are just throwing the release date out of thin air. And it all depends on the fact that it’s still happening. The fans have a lot of hopes, but they have to manage them accordingly. Neither Sony nor Santa Monica said or hinted at anything related to God of War: Ragnarok this month.

But the hype is there, and that may be enough for some people at the moment. If Sony and Santa Monica announce a release date for God of War: Ragnarok between now and the end of the month, whatever the circumstances, fans will be happy. Only time will tell when Ragnarok will come.

The release of God of War: Ragnarok on PS4 and PS5 is scheduled for 2022.