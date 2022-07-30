Why Giant Spiders Should be featured in the Resident Evil Movies

Films about Resident evil should cover the inherent roots of monster movies in the series and represent giant spiders. The first Capcom game called Resident Evil originated as a remake of Sweet Home, a tie-in to the 1989 horror film of the same name. Sweet Home was something of a prototype of the survival horror genre, but over time the remake turned into something else. Instead, Resident Evil has placed players in Spencer’s Mansion, an old labyrinthine mansion filled with zombies and other creatures.

The original Resident Evil popularized the survival horror subgenre, which led to more games like Capcom’s own Dino Crisis or Silent Hill. The first Resident Evil movie was released in 2002, although its storyline was very different from the games that spawned it. Moviegoers didn’t care much about it: the film received five direct sequels. In 2021, a reboot of Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City was released, which cut out Barry and Rebecca, but although it retained the terrible tone of the previous games, its poor script and poor visuals spoiled the impression.

In Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, the S.T.A.R.S. team investigated Spencer’s mansion, but apart from zombies, no other monsters from video games appeared. The original Resident Evil games paid homage to classic monster movies with their array of creatures, including giant snakes and moths. One of the most common enemies was giant spiders, which almost disappeared from later articles and never appeared in the Resident Evil movies; that’s why it needs to change.

Netflix’s Resident Evil has a cameo with a giant spider

Resident Evil games pioneered the survival horror genre, where a lack of ammunition and health combined with fear of what creatures might be lurking around the corner added stress. The games were also unabashedly B-movies, from the cheesy dialogue right down to their monster choices. Giant spiders are creatures straight out of the “B” movies of the 50s, but in the context of games they can be absolutely stunning, especially for those players who suffer from arachnophobia. The Resident Evil movie series constantly used famous monsters like zombie dogs and Liqueurs, but despite being silly Category B movies in themselves, giant spiders were never used.

Maybe it’s the fear that modern audiences won’t accept a giant spider (aka a spider web) in their movie. However, movies like 2007’s The Mist have shown that spider monsters can well be terrifying, and the next Resident Evil movie should embrace the core concept of earlier games and retain some of their monster movie charm. Spider-Monster also starred in a short but funny cameo in the Netflix series Resident Evil, showing that he can fully work in live action.