Why Gene Roddenberry’s Wife is the Unsung hero of the Star Trek universe

Producer Rod Roddenberry, the son of screenwriter and creator of “Star Trek” Gene Roddenberry, explains why his mother is the unsung heroine of the “Star Trek” universe. Created in 1966, the multigenerational franchise has charmed audiences for almost six decades thanks to eleven television series and thirteen films. Each new installment of the franchise brought its own unique take on the long-running sci-fi series, adding to its ever-expanding knowledge.

Gene’s wife and Rod’s mother, Majel Barrett, first appeared in Star Trek in the pilot episode “The Cage” as number one on the USS Enterprise. They were romantically involved at the time, however Gene was still married to his wife Eileen. It wasn’t until 1969 that they finally decided to get married and left for Tokyo, Japan, for a ceremony and honeymoon. The two remained married until Gene’s death in 1991. During their relationship, Barrett had a huge impact on Star Trek, going beyond her appearance on camera.

Related: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Fixes JJ Abrams’ TOS Character Snub

Screen Rant recently met with Rod, who explained why his mother is the unsung hero of the Star Trek franchise. The producer explained that although Barrett had several roles in the series, her work behind this camera made her one of the most important parts of the franchise. He admits that Jin struggled to create the show and produce it, constantly facing rejections, but his wife was always there to support him. Read what Rod said about his mother below.

“My mother is kind of an unsung hero, because, to be honest, my father went through hell, like everyone in Hollywood these days, when a new show appeared there. And the number of times he was rejected, or his idea was distorted, or taken, or something like that, any business is rude, but it can certainly be a rude business for content creators.

“And my mother was there at every step. I know that many times my father was ready to leave or leave or just throw up his hands. She was standing next to him, and I’m so proud of her. I’m proud that these characters are coming back, even to a small extent, to represent her and her character.”

Rod described that his mother was needed for “Star Trek: The Original Series,” which eventually aired. As Rod said, Hollywood can be brutal when it comes to making a TV series. The number of rejections that a writer can be subjected to is huge and demoralizing. However, Barrett’s support prompted Gene not to give up his job and helped Star Trek find its place on television, where he became a cultural phenomenon that forever changed science fiction television.

In addition to her work behind the camera, Barrett has played important roles in front of the camera in Star Trek for decades. She first appeared as Nurse Chapel in the second pilot of the original series and repeated the character’s image in two films and in the animated series “Star Trek”. She has also had roles in “The Next Generation” and “Deep Space 9,” but supporting Gene in his fight to make the original show come to life may be her biggest contribution of all. It’s hard to imagine the zeitgeist of pop culture without Star Trek, and if Gene had abandoned the project after some difficult periods, decades of interesting and important storytelling might not have taken place. As the creator of Star Trek, Jean is understandably getting a lot of recognition for the franchise, but it’s nice to see Rod paying homage to Barrett and also acknowledging her achievements. If it hadn’t been for her, viewers might never have known Star Trek, and that would have been a huge loss.