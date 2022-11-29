Why “Dragonflight” Became The Return of “World of Warcraft” Fans

For a game with a lot of apocalypses you can opt out of, Dragonflight — the upcoming expansion for the World of Warcraft multiplayer multiplayer game — offers something of a feast for the beleaguered heroes of Azeroth. There is no apocalypse to be stopped, no villain to destroy the world, or a war to be won — just a long-forgotten island waiting to be explored.

In a conversation with NME, Steve Danuser—Dragonflight’s lead narrative designer—explains that the lower expansion rates were a conscious choice by the Blizzard design team. Denuser says the team wanted to convey a “sense of exploration and discovery” with Dragonflight, and says it feels more like a 2012 Mists of Pandaria expansion than some of the more dramatic World of Warcraft plots like Wrath of the Lich King or The Lich King. The Burning Crusade.

“We wanted to emphasize this feeling that we are not in a hurry to confront the threat of the end of the world,” explained Danuser. “[It’s more about] that this land is there — let’s go explore it, we’ll meet friends and enemies along the way. This is a great chance to tell new and unusual stories rooted in the history of Azeroth.”

Danuser adds that the player’s companions on this journey — Dragon Aspects, former guardians of Azeroth and big names in the history of Warcraft — are central to Dragonflight. The developer emphasizes that “making dragons cool again” was one of Blizzard’s “driving ideas”, so the scaly group is central to this addition.

“We are returning to Azeroth and going to a place that we have heard about before, but have never seen — we are going to go there together with one of the most famous characters of the Warcraft lexicon, the Dragon. Aspects,” says Danuser. “We’ve seen them at the top when they were powerful and great, but we’ve seen how they give up their power—and what happens when they rebel against each other. This is a chance to go with them to the Dragon Islands, see this kingdom they left behind, and try to help them regain some of their lost glory.”

When players begin their expedition to the Dragon Islands, they will find themselves exploring Azeroth from a completely new perspective. One of the features of Dragonflight, as the name of the add-on suggests, is the ability to ride dragons. For Maria Hamilton, World of Warcraft’s lead quest designer, flying into the sky allowed the quest design team to explore their work in a new way.

“We had the advantage of having these vast expanses, these giant landmasses, to scatter interesting information everywhere,” Hamilton says, adding that the ability of players to ride dragons “was a big motivator in how some of our quests went through the areas.”

“We knew what you could and couldn’t achieve, and we could take you to very high places and give you that exciting moment of diving to the next place,” Hamilton explained. “We made a concerted effort to use these huge spaces and use this sense of momentum to move between all our quest goals and make sure you have those opportunities for those magnificent perspectives that our artists and world builders have put together — we really wanted to show from the spot as a fantastic, amazing place with tons to studies “.

Hamilton also says her team has taken an “extra step” in filling the Dragon Islands with more local stories. “You can come across a very isolated place and find quests there that tell the story of this culture — and although we’ve done this in the past, this time we really got into it and made sure there were a lot of them,” Hamilton shared. “So, traveling around the islands on dragons, you will find back streets with hidden treasures, creatures, stories and quests that will contribute to the history of this place.”

Although Hamilton doesn’t want to share spoilers, one particular quest made by her team “surprised” her when she passed it for testing. “There was a very modest little quest where you sit down and chat with someone – and I don’t want to spoil anything, but anyone who has left home knows what it’s like to come back for a long time,” Hamilton describes. “To go home, to see those places again, to ride where you lived before, and to do all these things — many of us can think about it. But sometimes you have a moment when you realize that the house is not what you remember, or the house does not evoke the feelings that once were.”

“This particular story is just about that,— Hamilton continued. “It’s about a dragon who has returned home and is now thinking about the past and pondering what might be in the future. I just thought it was beautifully written — it was really well thought out with all the sensations, there are a lot of quests in which we got good emotions. There are a lot of really strong themes that can be developed here — so, in particular, I remember when I played it for the first time and didn’t know what to expect — my review was like, “Wow, where does it come from? It’s wonderful!'”

Similarly, Danuser is particularly fond of one special area on the Dragon Islands, called the Azure Gap. The narrator says that anyone who loves the Tuskarr — a race of walrus—like humanoids introduced in the 2008 Wrath of the Lich King supplement – should take the time to explore this zone in search of pleasant surprises.

“It was a lot of fun for the team to dive in and tell a few stories about their culture — there are a lot of funny little stories out there from which you get an idea of their community, what they love and care about, their kinship with each other,” says Danuser. “There are some great things to immerse yourself in, and this is really one of the places that has so much of the classic charm and atmosphere of Warcraft — these stories will touch you, and many of them will make you smile.”

It’s been a few years since the release of the latest expansion of World of Warcraft, so for many Warcraft fans, Dragonflight will be something of a homecoming not only for Aspects of the Dragons of Azeroth, but also for MMO players. This opinion is in line with Danuser, who says that the supplement is “about the feeling of returning home to Azeroth and getting to know this world, which seems familiar, but fresh and different.”

“This is true for the whole game — we have updated so many different systems and functions, from the user interface to the talent system,” adds Danuser. “It’s a really exciting time to be back in World of Warcraft—and I think a sense of excitement and optimism permeates Dragonflight.”

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available on PC.