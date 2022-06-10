Why Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Skipping the Academy Setting Was a Good Idea

Fire Emblem: Three Houses, the latest installment of the Fire Emblem tactical strategy series, takes a unique approach to storytelling, offering four routes to choose from and further dividing the routes into two parts, the first of which occurs when the characters were enrolled in Garreg. The Officer Academy of Mach and the second, which occurred five years later. When it became known that the spin-off Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes in the style of Musou will feature completely new redesigns of student characters, fans wondered how the history of the Academy and timeskip would be handled. The free demo of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, released on June 8, 2022, quickly resolved this issue.

To the surprise of fans, the part of the story dedicated to the Academy occupies only three chapters, and between chapters 3 and 4 there is a two-year break. Due to the political and military problems happening all over the country of Fodlan, Archbishop Rhea, the leader of the Church of Seiros, closes the Officer Academy after the students have been enrolled for only a month or two. From there, the Scarlet Blaze, Azure Gleam and Golden Wildfire routes run separately to the Adrestian Empire, Holy Kingdom of Faerghus and Leicester Alliance, respectively. Although it was unexpected, it was ultimately a good choice for the “Three Hopes” for a number of reasons.

Solves repetition problems

Although Fire Emblem: Three Houses received a number of positive reviews, fans and reviewers alike criticized the repetitive nature of the chapters set in Garreg Mach. Although choosing one of the three titular houses allows players to interact and connect with a different group of characters, each of the chapters before the time pass eventually ends with the same mission, regardless of which route is chosen. Players who want to experience all the post-timescale stories that are radically different from each other are forced to go through the same set of battles and sit out endless almost identical cut scenes before the routes diverge in any meaningful way. As a result, Fire Emblem: Three Houses is considered one of the longest running games for the Nintendo Switch, and this is not always considered a positive thing.

Having almost completely eliminated Garreg Mach, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will break the repeating cycle. Players choose one of three branching routes after Chapter 1, and although Chapter 2 includes a mission at the Academy, which is similar to all routes, the three paths diverge sharply already in Chapter 3. This allows each route to really feel unique. rather than just repeating the same thing over and over again.

Optimizes the flow of chapters

Fire Emblem: Three Houses was also criticized for how long it took to complete each chapter. One chapter represented an entire month where the player had research days to complete tasks around Garreg Mach Monastery, battle days when they could train or do Paralogue side quests, and class days when they could instruct their students and get them to do various household chores. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes changes this pattern by combining everything into a base camp where players can cook, train, do housework, drink tea with their students and deploy for battle.

The transition from the Officer Academy to the base camp significantly reduced the area that players have to explore between battles, solving the problem that Garreg Mach sometimes felt “empty”, and he had almost nothing to face, except seemingly endless tasks. Class training has been replaced by much shorter training periods during which game characters can fight each other to gain class experience and support points at the same time. Some more time—consuming tasks, such as fishing and gardening, have been completely removed, allowing players to focus on fewer activities—cooking, housework, and having tea with other characters -and not get overwhelmed.

Explores three regions more deeply

Despite the fact that Fodlan is a large country divided into many lands and territories, players in Fire Emblem: Three Houses actually had to explore very few lands surrounding the Officer Academy. Due to the need to return to the monastery every month, missions often did not send players far away, and large parts of the Addrestian Empire, the Holy Kingdom of Faergus and the Leicester Alliance remained unexplored. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes solves this problem by returning members of each house to their home territory in Chapter 3 of the game, which allows you to introduce new locations and characters to specify each region.