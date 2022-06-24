Why Fans Thought Khloe Kardashian Was Dating Tristan Again

Recently, fans of the Kardashian family suggested that Khloe Kardashian is dating Tristan Thompson. Chloe’s ex is the father of their child, Tru Thompson. Although Chloe has denied these rumors, fans are not completely sure that their relationship is platonic. It’s time to talk about why fans believe that famous parents have reconciled.

After Chloe broke up with Tristan in February 2019 due to his infidelity with Jordyn Woods, the couple had a relationship again. They reunited for the first time sometime in 2020, after months of rumors. Fans gossiped about them because Chloe posted cryptic quotes related to forgiveness and romance on her social media accounts. The relationship was not easy, and they eventually broke up in 2021 amid rumors that Tristan was a serial fraudster who repeatedly betrayed Chloe. The couple were still close, which made fans worry that Chloe would pick up Tristan again. However, the revelations that Tristan cheated on Chloe in March 2021 and became the father of his third child with Marali Nichols, sealed the end of Chloe and Tristan’s relationship.

Although their romance seems to be over, fans are concerned that Chloe may start dating Tristan again. As Tru’s father, he is still close to Khloe, and he has already demonstrated manipulative behavior in Keeping up with the Kardashians and the Kardashians. On June 17, Chloe tweeted that life is “full of lessons” about how “Love heals and teaches more than anger or hatred. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… Love.” Fans were convinced that the tweet was a sign that Chloe was returning to Tristan, and that their dysfunctional cycle was starting again. “Am I missing something?” there was a question that a Reddit user ctxrx asked, and they added: “At some point, it’s not worth keeping the family together. She sets an example to her daughter that this is normal. It’s so sad.”

Fans were even more convinced when photos of Tristan, Chloe and Tru having lunch together on Father’s Day were published. The photos focused on Tristan and Chloe being together, including one of them hugging, which made it seem like they were the only ones at the dinner. However, Khloe later confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, as well as Kris Jenner joined her and Tristan for lunch.

If this confirmation did not calm the fears of fans, then the recent news about Chloe’s new boyfriend calmed down. While the announcement of a brand new relationship led some fans, such as u/passionmilkshakes, to suggest that Chloe “probably had to post this story because she would face such a negative reaction because of the photos over the weekend,” most were happy that Chloe seemed to finally moved on. “I think she’s really trying to convey the truth that ‘mom and dad are friends,’ even if she doesn’t feel it,” Reddit user tink630 said in defense of Chloe: “[…] I understand why she hugs him. and nice to Tru. I just hope that she will finally gain confidence in herself and never take him back.”

Although Tristan will always be there for Chloe in some capacity, as the father of their daughter, fans hope that Chloe will be able to leave him completely and find someone more loyal. However, fans have yet to see the latest ups and downs of Tristan and Chloe. Season 1 of the Kardashians ended with the beginning of the scandal about Tristan’s paternity with Marali. When the series returns to Hulu for a second season sometime this year, fans will continue to see the fallout from the scandal and how Tristan and Chloe’s relationship is developing.