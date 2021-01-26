Why fans think Jim is the show’s real villain

Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) is often seen as a personable and charming character, a stand-in for the audience who is able to see through some of the ridiculous situations that surround him. However, upon closer inspection, some fans are crying badly and perhaps Jim is truly The Office’s biggest villain.

In turn, part of what makes The Office so endearing, and therefore enduring, is that it manages to balance the drama. Sure, casual fans may be more familiar with phrases like “that’s what she said,” but real fans know there is a human quality at the core of the NBC show that helps add meaning.

In many ways, Jim (John Krasinski) is the character the audience is supposed to relate to the most. He is often caught in the midst of what is going on around him and exchanges knowing glances with the camera that make the audience feel as if he is in his place.

Many people list Jim as his favorite character on the show, and his relationship with Pam (Jenna Fischer) helps solidify that place in the hearts of fans of The Office. With so many opportunities to watch the episodes over and over again, some point out that Jim might not be a great guy after all.

While fans love Jim breaking up with Pam, he doesn’t have the best track record with the other women in his life – he treats her to Karen (Rashida Jones), in particular, doesn’t stand up to scrutiny well. He convinces her to move to be close to him, but then he keeps her at a distance from her and is dishonest with her.

Also worst of all is that he doesn’t give you the benefit of an explanation. He just ignores her, leaving her without a clear sense of what happened in her relationship.

Likewise, some fans of The Office have pointed out that he’s not exactly good to Pam either. He often scolds her, such as when she couldn’t figure out how to film her daughter’s dance recital.

Even her romantic relationship is tinged with chills when fans take a closer look at her and see that he continued to pursue her early in the series even though she had rejected him. Overall, there is a lot of evidence to suggest that Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) is not as nice as he appears to be, due to the fact that he may have suffered from nice boy syndrome.