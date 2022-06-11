Why fans of the TV series “90 days of the groom” can’t stand Molly Hopkins

Molly Hopkins may be a popular member of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, but she also has her share of critics. The outspoken and brash businesswoman from Georgia is known for her caustic sense of humor on Pillow Talk along with her best friend and business partner Cynthia Decker. While Molly regularly appears in Fiancé’s 90-day content, she is also at the center of several controversies that make her a controversial cast.

Molly first appeared in the fifth season of The 90-day Groom, when she fell in love with a young man from the Dominican Republic, Luis Mendes. Louis and Molly got married in the United States, despite an extremely unhealthy and controversial relationship. Their marriage was short-lived, and Louis remarried and moved quickly after their breakup. While Louis is divorced again, Molly found love with Brooklyn cop Kelly Brown in the movie “90 Day: The Single Life». However, Molly is better known for her humorous comments along with Cynthia. The two women also own and operate the popular lingerie store LiviRae Lingerie.

Although Molly is a successful businesswoman and the famous cast of “90 Day Fiancé”, she is called a bad mother. Some fans can’t stand Molly because of the way she treats her daughters. Molly brought Louis to her home, which she shared with her daughters Olivia and Kinsley. Many viewers were alarmed by Luis, as he was known to cause Olivia extreme discomfort and even asked the then teenager curious sexual questions. The audience was horrified that Molly would bring a potential predator to her house, where two young girls lived. Meanwhile, Molly was also called upon to cut off Kinzeli’s hair during the pandemic because she said she didn’t want to manage mixed-race hair.

Molly claimed to be a loving mother. However, many fans of 90 Day Fiancé think of Molly differently, especially after the last fight with Molly and Olivia led to the arrest of her daughter. Meanwhile, Molly has also faced an ambiguous weight loss journey. Fans of the franchise supported the mother, who decided to lose weight for the sake of health and happiness. However, many viewers do not like how she sells weight loss products. Molly is accused of selling pyramid scheme elements to her followers as she buys Plexus products and advertises them to her fans. Viewers also questioned the validity of the products and whether they can really help to lose weight or improve health.

In general, many viewers at Molly’s were divided. For some, the star of “90 Day Fiancé” Molly is a funny and interesting reality show personality who also has a thriving business. For others, Molly is a dubious person who potentially endangers her daughters and promotes pyramid scheme products on the Internet. Molly’s completely different characters make her one of the most controversial stars of the 90-day Fiance franchise. However, she also remains one of the most popular, successful and high-profile regular customers of the franchise.