Why fans of the 90-day groom disagree with Anna and Marcel

For most of their time on 90 Day Fiancé, Anna Campisi and Murcel Mistanoglu have been fan favorites, but they have recently received a shadow from the franchise’s fans. The couple had a lot of problems, from the language barrier to family problems. Now some fans are starting to believe that they are not real.

The stars of the “90-day groom” Anna and Mursel met because of their mutual love for beekeeping, but since then everything has not been so smooth. The couple faced a lot of problems on both sides before they finally tied the knot. Earlier this year, Nebraska resident Anna and Turkish-born Mursel welcomed their first child, Gokhan John, as a result of surrogacy. Although the two received many congratulations and well wishes for coming this far on their journey, they were also met with a lot of criticism for being extremely unrealistic.

Gokhan John is Mursel’s first child, but Anna has three more children from previous relationships. Some viewers of the show believe that Anna pays less attention to her three older children, so she can prioritize her relationship with Mursel. For many fans of the 90-day-old groom, the fact that Anna was willing to keep her children a secret in order to win a man was a red flag. Not only did Anna hide her children, she also moved Mursel into their house without asking them in advance, and they did not even meet with him in advance. According to Redditor u/JavaJunkie999, Anna can’t call herself a good mother because she seems to put her children last. They remarked: “I never liked how she put Mursel above her boys. She ignored her children most of the time, and now she thinks she’s going to be a good mother?”

While Anna and Mercel have received constant support from people, despite the concerns of some fans, some people feel that they don’t deserve the positive energy they receive. Apparently, Anna and Mercel managed to make many people not notice the flaws that they would not tolerate in any other pair of 90-day grooms. According to Reddit user u/no_ovaries_, Anna and Mursel leave much to be desired, and it’s hard to understand why they continue to be praised. They said, “I don’t understand why there is so much love/support for these two. They just leave a lot to be desired. Her poor children… must have seemed like no one needed them when she went along with hiding her existence.”

The antics of Anna and Mursel brought them love and at the same time caused ridicule from numerous fans of 90 Day Fiancé. After all, when all is said and done, they are just like any other couple that has appeared in the franchise. They’ve had good days and bad days on 90 Day Fiancé, but they seem to be used to blocking out the noise and focusing on what’s really important.