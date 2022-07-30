Why fans of “Big Brother 24” are shocked by Taylor’s crush on Daniel

The motto of Big Brother is “expect the unexpected”, and this phrase is appropriate due to the shocking development of events in the live broadcast of the 24th season. Taylor Hale is in love with Daniel Durston. She is a personal stylist and beauty queen from Detroit, Michigan. It is noteworthy that in 2021 she was crowned as Miss Michigan USA. Daniel is a Big Brother superfan and musician who currently works as an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas.

Daniel and Taylor were both integral components of the early game of the 24th season of Big Brother. Daniel was the first head of the family of the season, winning the HOH competition on the night of the premiere and starting the game from a strong position. Taylor was less fortunate, as most of the house immediately saw her as a threat. She was also called restrained and potentially explosive without any evidence to support these claims. Comments made by numerous houseguests about Taylor led to serious controversy, as many fans and commentators pointed to the microaggression of guests against Taylor, believing that the problems of racial bias and colorism act in their isolation from her.

On the live broadcast of Big Brother, Taylor shockingly confessed to a romantic interest in Daniel, which was an incredible revelation for many viewers. In an alcoholic conversation with some other women in the house, Taylor admitted that she finds Daniel attractive and wants to sleep with him. The admission came as a shock because Daniel was one of Taylor’s most vocal opponents in the house. He designated her as a target in the first week, and Taylor would have been evicted if Paloma Aguilar had not left the game for personal reasons, thereby canceling the eviction. Daniel not only targeted her in the game, but also made some mean remarks about her. He said that “she doesn’t deserve a normal life” in the house because he “can’t stand” her and that she was “stalking” him.

It is doubtful that the spectacle of Taylor and Daniel will be crowned with success. The whole situation came as a big surprise to fans who questioned Daniel’s previous claims about Taylor’s interest in him. This makes Taylor’s position in the house even more unenviable from the viewer’s point of view. She was excluded from society by most actors and ridiculed behind her back, and also showed unrequited interest in one of the main instigators of the hate campaign directed against her. The situation is completely uncomfortable for the fans who support Taylor and wish her the best in the game.

Taylor’s interest in Daniel is likely to decrease significantly once she gets out of the house and sees some of Daniel’s comments about her during the season. Because of Daniel’s one-sided feud with her, it’s unlikely that anything will blossom between them while they’re in the house, and even less likely that they’ll get together afterwards. This is especially true if Taylor sees footage of Daniel making personal attacks on her. As shocking as Taylor’s crush on Daniel is, it would be much more shocking if something came out of it in “Big Brother 24.”