Why fans of 1000-pound sisters don’t believe that Tammy lost weight in a new photo

It looks like Tammy Slaton of the 1,000-pound sisters is back on TikTok and getting the wrong attention as viewers believe she hasn’t lost weight. The TV star claimed that rehabilitation helped her to lose a few pounds, and even hinted that surgery might be suitable for her. However, after a recent photo, fans are not sure that Tammy is telling the truth.

Fans quickly learned during the first season of “1,000 Pound Sisters” that Tammy suffered from a food addiction that arose from her childhood trauma. She and her sister Amy Slayton Holterman grew up in Kentucky with an absent mother and were forced to fend for themselves. The sisters often ate unhealthy food and rarely exercised. As Amy started her journey and lost weight, Tammy got angrier and angrier and sabotaged herself at every opportunity. After Tammy almost died and ended up in a rehabilitation center in Ohio, fans hoped that Tammy would change her life, but now they are not sure that she did it.

Just last week, viewers noticed that Tammy posted an update on her TikTok, which had been deactivated for several months. While Tammy was praising herself for her weight loss, the 1,000-pound Sisters viewers couldn’t help but question the validity of her claim as she was still wearing a trachea. Fans flocked to Reddit to compare ideas, noting: “Why is her treatise still valid if she has lost weight??” The participants of the topic believe that if she had lost as much weight as she said she had, doctors would have removed the breathing tube. Fans have also questioned the credibility of her new account, as her previous account had over a million followers. Most agreed that Tammy must still be trying to breathe and needed a medical device.

Recently, fans of the “1,000 pound Sisters” found out that Tammy may be dating another resident of a rehabilitation center in Ohio named Mikey Mooney. Tammy’s alleged new boyfriend took to his Facebook to declare his love, and even shared some photos of the TLC star. Its cover shows the two holding hands, and Mikey also called Tammy his “baby girl” in the comments. Tammy herself also left a lot of answers to her new beau, even saying that she loves him.

Most recently, Tammy had to face the news that her semi-detached house in Kentucky was broken into while she was away. The robbers stole her washing machine, dryer and some other furniture by knocking out the back door. The burglary happened after Amy moved out and the house was empty. Let’s hope the 1,000-pound Sisters star works hard and loses the weight she needs to survive, but only time will tell.