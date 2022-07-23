Why Fans Love Brandi Glanville in the second season of RHUGT

Fans are responding positively to the cast of the second season of the series “The Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip”, including Brandi Glanville. This combination of housewives is created for entertainment television, and the setting of Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor creates a sense of familiarity. Some viewers praise Brandi and love her approach to certain scenarios.

Many problems were revealed in the episodes of the second season. The unresolved conflict between the women has resurfaced, and some of the actors who have not spent much time together until now realize that they don’t get along too well. . Brandy, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson and Jill Zarin noticed that Dorinda’s behavior changes for the worse when she drinks, and even sometimes stays sober. In a recent episode, Brandy’s way of confronting Dorinda about this pleased viewers.

Brandy sat down at the dinner table with Tamra Judge, Vicki and Taylor Armstrong the morning after a heated argument between Brandy and Taylor. Brandy tried to link Taylor’s “failure” to the fact that her ex-husband committed suicide. When Dorinda intervened and tried to reason with Brandi and presented a hypothetical situation where Brandi’s baby died, the situation got out of control. The next day at the dinner table, Brandy delicately told the other women about how Dorinda continues to embellish her behavior and quickly leaves without an apology. Reddit user Cvccccd said this approach is refreshing.

Later in the episode, viewers saw an unseen clip of Brandy talking to Dorinda in the car. Brandi Glanville, who was fired from her recurring role as a housewife on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was honest with Dorinda. “I feel like I’ve been through exactly what you’re going through right now,” she said. “People are rooting for you, they love you, and they want to see the 1st, 2nd and 3rd seasons of Dorinda. What they see in the house now… You will be put on pause forever.” The way she speaks, based on her experience, and conveys wisdom, resonated with the audience. Another Reddit user, addglittermakeitpop, agreed with the original post. “I’ve always loved Brandy and always will, but in this particular episode she was pure gold,” they said. “The real Brandy. She has a mess with her heart!”

Given Brandi’s not-so-stellar history on RHOBH, even as recently as season 10 featuring former housewife Denise Richards, fans were impressed to see her more level-headed side. Brandi used her past experience to dissuade Dorinda and even as a way to remind her how much viewers appreciated her presence in The Real Housewives of New York. This gives people a new reason to love Brandi, and her participation in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip may even have a positive impact on her presence in the Bravo universe in the future.