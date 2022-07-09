Why fans don’t like the “Welcome to Plattville” message anymore

When “Welcome to Plattville” first aired, it centered around a close-knit family leading an unconventional lifestyle. Their values and beliefs have been an integral part of the show and have made it so popular over the past four seasons. Now everything has changed, and some fans are unhappy.

“Welcome to Platteville” is in its fourth season, and its premise has changed dramatically. What was once a picture of an idyllic family suddenly turned into a ruined house. The mores and religious beliefs that once guided them are changing rapidly as their lives move in a new direction. Plath’s older children are not the only ones who discover a new side of life, no longer limited by conservative ideals and expectations. The matriarch of the family, Kim Plath, challenges her own beliefs by exploring life through a new prism that is not so judgmental and drawn out.

Some fans are happy to see that the “Welcome to Plattville” family is expanding and completely giving themselves the freedom to explore the real world. Others are disappointed that they are moving away from their beliefs and values. Viewers were especially upset when Mika, Olivia and Ethan Plath celebrated Mika’s twenty-first birthday at a strip club. Fans have been discussing on Reddit their thoughts on the latest adventure of the Plath kids. SilkCashmere started the topic by writing, “I’m starting to dislike the message of this show. Couples should not go to strip clubs to prove how “liberated” they are from fundamentalism…” Their strict upbringing did not have exactly the effect that Kim and Barry Plath hoped for. Trying to escape from their domineering past, they run in the exact opposite direction to experience everything they were protected from. In the same thread pchandler45 commented: “This show is so far from its original idea that it’s impossible to recognize it, and I don’t understand why I’m still watching.”

The series “Welcome to Plattville” has gathered an impressive fan base, many viewers are actively interested in the life of Platts. Since the older children of the Boards are still young and are trying freedom for the first time, they do things that they would not have dared a few seasons ago. This drastic change led to some fans choosing to turn off the TV. NeolithicOrkney wrote: “Yes, if they end up like everyone else, I don’t see the point of watching anymore. However, I don’t want them to be stuck in a suffocating life.” The Plath family has changed a lot since the first season, and this has become a problem for fans. Watching them lead a special and different lifestyle is exactly what attracted viewers to the show in the first place. Some fans fear that excessive alcohol consumption and trips to strip clubs are just the beginning, and from that moment “Welcome to Platteville” will only go downhill.

Now that they seem to blend in with the crowd of other families being shown on television, some viewers are starting to lose interest in them. Plath’s older children live in new cities and explore what the world has to offer without planning to slow down. It’s also unclear what “Welcome to Plattville” will look like in the future, as Kim and Barry have officially announced their breakup.