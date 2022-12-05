Why Explicit Scenes From Netflix’s “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Are Worth The Hype

Netflix in December 2022 saw what would eventually become its most controversial release of the year. This film caused more noise and controversy than any film about social reforms on the streamer. The series “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” on Netflix is based on the book by D. G. Lawrence. But unlike how a TV series or a movie adapted from a book absorbs all the praise, “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” on Netflix pays more attention to the source material. A huge reason for this is that the film is not really about Lady Chatterley’s lover, but about Lady Chatterley herself.

Even the genius singer Tom Lehrer considers it one of the best erotic publications ever created to satisfy female satisfaction. Before you decide that this is a classic case of fans hyping up one erotic scene in a movie, paying attention to details and many other important issues, we would like to stop you.

The fact is that the cinematic masterpiece paid a lot of attention to details in almost every scene. But the flashy symbolism of how these two overcome class differences is being swept under the carpet in favor of more mysterious sex scenes.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover on Netflix is worth the chatter

From missionary style in the middle of the woods to sex, which was banned at the time, “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” breaks boundaries in all the right ways, especially if you ask female viewers. For many, Lawrence’s book was an introduction to what was going on under the sheets. Her step-by-step description, although beautiful, led to the fact that the book was banned in five countries. And no, they weren’t in the Middle East.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover was banned in America, Canada, Australia, India and Japan, and India even prosecuted a seller who sold an uncensored version of the book.

But he was not the only one who was judged because of Lady Chatterley’s adventures. The penguin you see on every bestseller denoting that the book is a Penguin Books publication has been brought to trial under the Obscene Publications Act.

Fast forward to 2022, the movie “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” is a delight for all the reasons why the book was banned. This Victorian couple has the hottest chemistry on screen.

