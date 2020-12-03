Why Ethereum Is Moving Away From Bitcoin’s Shadow

After six years of work, Ethereum developers started transitioning to the Proof-of-Stake algorithm. Ethereum, which is the second largest crypto currency after Bitcoin and has many features from Bitcoin, will have moved away from the shadow of Bitcoin at the end of this transition period. So why are Ethereum developers trying to switch to the Proof-of-Stake algorithm, in other words, away from the shadow of Bitcoin?

The Ethereum (ETH) community was able to smoothly lay the foundation of the Beacon Chain on December 1 and approve the genesis block of the ETH 2.0 update. Thus, Phase 0, the first step of the process representing the transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), was entered.

Began to move away from the shadow of Bitcoin

Ethereum, founded in 2015; It differs from Bitcoin thanks to some technologies such as smart contracts. But Ethereum is still reminiscent of Bitcoin in that it uses algorithms such as proof-of-work.

Ethereum developers consider the transition process, whose foundation was laid on December 1, to be of historic importance. According to CoinDesk editor Will Foxley’s claim, Vitalik Buterin, one of the founders of ETH, stated that Ethereum will “begin to move away from the shadow of Bitcoin” thanks to this transition process. While Buterin said that this would be a long process, he said that Ethereum can come out of the shadow of Bitcoin only after you stop using the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm.

Why did Ethereum enter such a process?

Messari researchers have prepared a special report to convey the dynamics of this transition process called Ethereum 2.0. In the report, which examines how the Ethereum network will be affected by this process, it was also examined why such a study was conducted.

According to this report by Wilson Withiam and Ryan Watkins, there are three key factors that push Ethereum developers to switch to the Proof-of-Stake algorithm: security, decentralization and energy efficiency.

Security:

Transaction validators on a PoS-powered blockchain can incur much higher costs than block miners on blockchains such as Bitcoin. A verifier considering hacking the Ethereum 2.0 network has to afford to incur more costs and lose all of their money. Because in a possible 51 percent attack on Ethereum 2.0, other validators trying to protect the network can make a fork to delete the amount of money the attacker has staked from the records. Messari researchers liken it to going and “burning down a PoW miner’s mining facility”. This defense mechanism can make the network more secure by intimidating potential attackers.

A 2019 study by CoinShares showed that 65 percent of the hash rate generated by Bitcoin miners is based in China. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse mentioned that China could attack Bitcoin just for this reason. According to Messari researchers, Ethereum; By switching to PoS, it can prevent this centralization risk. The reason for this is that more people can participate in the PoS network more economically and the Ethereum community is geographically heterogeneous.

According to Messari researchers, this is the “simplest” reason explaining Ethereum’s transition to PoS. By removing the Ethereum mining structure, it will be able to operate with less electricity. The annual cost of running the verifier version with a beacon node on the ETH 2.0 network is expected to be $ 120 per year. This is much less than the cost of mining facilities operating with ASIC devices.



