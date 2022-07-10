Why Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Was Doomed from the Start

What has always been possible in retrospect is happening — the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, reneges on his commitment to acquire Twitter for $44 billion, and at the same time he postpones his ambitions to turn the platform into a utopia of free speech with a “future”. civilizations” are under threat. However, from the moment rumors began to spread that Musk was eyeing Twitter, there was already a group that looked at all this skeptically. From incompetence stemming from inexperience to a difficult financial situation, experts have raised the alarm since blockbuster Securities and Exchange Commission documents revealed his controlling stake in the company.

It is worth starting with the aspect of ambitions and how they relate to reality. Musk, a futurist who wanted to solve problems such as climate change, the energy crisis and the transfer of human civilization to other planets as a kind of interplanetary conquistador, has always been at a disadvantage when it came to managing a platform like Twitter. Despite all his experience in creating cool products like reusable rockets and fast electric cars, Twitter is not just a product of human engineering skill. It’s more like an open battlefield where human emotions control the narrative: the good, the bad, the ugly and everything in between. Twitter has struggled to control this cesspool of toxicity and spam for more than a decade and, as of 2022, deletes a million spam accounts daily. Facebook Instagram and TikTok are still struggling with this problem, but it’s a problem that richer platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok continue to struggle with.

To imagine that Musk would rush in with his $44 billion and a magic pill to solve critical problems was nothing more than a daydream that even his most ardent followers would think twice about. Musk is a productive tweeting machine, and his influence is such that his tweets can bring billions of Wall Street fortunes every day. But he is, after all, a user, which means that he is poorly versed in all the subtleties of how a “public city square” such as Twitter handles confidential content that includes everything from human morality to pressure from the government, while trying to remain neutral, like a publishing company. platform. Musk, whose own track record with trolling and freedom on social media is tarnished, was hardly the best fit to magically redeem a platform struggling with many issues, from policy enforcement to shrinking finances. But it was his behavior after the revelations of the acquisition plan that continued to signal that he wasn’t taking his Twitter goals very seriously.

High dreams, empty foundations

Musk continued to attack Twitter’s top managers, despite the fact that his contract forbade him to do so. From poo emojis directed at Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to violent attacks on chief lawyer Vijay Gadde. Musk began testing the limits of his personal influence on the agreement from the very beginning. Then Musk publicly attacked Twitter because of his bot problem and made it clear that he was not averse to underestimating the terms of the deal or even freezing it because he was kept in the dark. Some of his statements to the SEC about the termination of the transaction are even misleading. For example, he claims that Twitter refused to disclose the number of active users per day. The reality, however, is that these figures are publicly disclosed by Twitter at the end of each fiscal quarter, in investor appeals and SEC statements.

Then follows the financial side of the transaction. Even for the richest billionaire in the world, getting $44 billion in cash to buy his beloved online megaphone was not easy, especially when most of his fortune is tied up in shares of companies, especially Tesla. He bet his own Tesla shares on billions of dollars to attract loans, and then raised capital from some big names who care more about good profits than about the high promises of a temperamental person about the future of civilization. Financial pressure has become a real headache in just a few weeks. After all, if Musk didn’t care about the “economics” of the deal, how would he satisfy his very wealthy investor partners? Changing the state of Twitter with the help of subscriptions and tweets with paid access may sound like a solution, but the implementation and, ultimately, receiving a financial reward, was far from guaranteed.

In the letter of intent to terminate the transaction, Musk’s legal representatives repeatedly mention the failure to fulfill his requests for additional data. In the past, Musk has complained that Twitter hid information from him that would otherwise have allowed his team to conduct its own analysis of the bot problem. Twitter complied and eventually provided him with a “fire hose”, that is, unhindered access to Twitter user data in real time. And yet, Musk’s team claims that “Twitter has not fulfilled its contractual obligations,” and therefore the deal is canceled. It remains to be seen how all this will be valid in court.