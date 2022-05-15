Why Elizabeth Olsen Is No Longer Hanging Out with “Avengers” Costar Chris Evans After His Departure from Marvel

Honesty is the best policy. Elizabeth Olsen was very truthful when asked about her former Marvel co-star Chris Evans.

“We were [close friends],” the 33—year-old “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” actor said during a Vanity Fair lie detector interview. “We lived very close to each other, and at that time we hung out a lot. I still like him, but I don’t hang out with him anymore.”

When asked if she meant she didn’t enjoy spending time with the 40-year-old “Captain America: The First Avenger” star, Olsen explained that she has no problem with him.

“It’s not that I don’t like spending time with him anymore,” the Scarlet Witch actress said. “I did it in a more Los Angeles style. I, for one, still don’t hang out with him. I was doing it more like a kid from the valley.”

Olsen and Evans first appeared on the big screen in 2015 in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”, a Marvel movie where a native of California was introduced as Wanda Maximoff (the future Scarlet Witch). Then they starred in the films “The First Avenger: Confrontation”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale”.

Since completing his arc as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the 2019 film, Evans spends a lot of time at home in his native Boston, while Olsen lives in Los Angeles.

She “never” said they were the best. “But we were friends. I mean, we’re friends! I don’t know why I’m acting like he’s dead,” she said with a laugh. “We’re friends, but we just don’t hang out anymore.”

The star of “Ingrid goes West” could not say anything but good words about the actor Lightyear. “He has a great laugh, so you feel better when you tell a joke,” she explained.

When Vanity Fair asked if they stopped hanging out because of Evans’ tap dancing skills, Olsen assured the publication that she liked his fancy footwork. “No, that’s one of the things I like about him,” she said.

She continued, “Oh, I saw him tap dancing. He raps a lot on set.”

At the premiere of “Age of Ultron” in 2015, Olsen demonstrated Evans’ dance training on the red carpet. “Oh, she’s telling everyone that!” he told Marvel. “Okay, yes, I grew up tap dancing. I can’t say I’m a tap dancer, but that’s what Lizzie does. Okay, I’ll take it. Why not? That makes me cool, right?”

Elsewhere in the lie detector segment, the “I Saw the Light” actress revealed that she is not in the Avengers text chain after the app was deleted, and she has never met John Krasinski—despite his cameo role in her latest Marvel movie. The lie detector also reveals that she wasn’t the biggest fan of Danielle Heim’s performance of Licorice Pizza, despite insisting that she liked the 2021 film.