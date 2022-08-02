Why Dungeons The directors of the movie “Dragons” were surprised by the test screenings

Although it’s still almost a year before the release on the big screen, the directors of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reveal amazing and promising information extracted from test screenings. A relaunch of the film franchise based on the iconic tabletop role-playing game created by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daly, the duo behind the sequel to the legacy of National Lampoon’s Vacation, films Terrible bosses and the popular dark detective comedy Night games. Attempts to create a new adaptation of the Dungeons & Dragons movie have languished for almost a decade between Warner Bros. Pictures and Paramount with a host of names including Joe Manganiello, Dwayne Johnson, Brad Payton, Chris McKay and Michael Giglio, the latter two of whom are still receiving story credits for the film.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves focuses on a ragtag group that inadvertently returns a powerful artifact for a dark creature and must find a way to prevent them from bringing evil down on the world. Chris Pine leads the cast of the film along with Michelle Rodriguez, less often-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant. After the production cycle, which will last from April to August 2021, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released in March 2023, but viewers already have interesting news related to the film.

By topic: Dungeons & Dragon Movie Monsters are Not what you expect (and that’s a good thing)

During a conversation with Collider at Comic-Con in San Diego, Jonathan Goldstein talked about the behind-the-scenes reception of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. When asked about the trial screenings of the film, the co-director confirmed that they conducted them, and shared an amazing conclusion made at these screenings: female viewers love the tabletop role-playing adaptation as much as men. See what Goldstein shared below:

“Especially women love it too. What D&D is not necessarily perceived as, but in fact it is, and I think, if handled correctly, it should be like that. Because it’s all about characters, it’s all about people who feel real and related. We tried to tell the story of some people who are not superheroes in any way, they have a lot of bad things, but they are good at other things. So how do we make these skills come to the fore? are you telling a story where they all kind of raise their level compared to the movie?”

As Goldstein points out, the Dungeons & Dragons franchise as a whole has faced the stigma of being designed exclusively for nerd fans, and also contains a mostly male player base, although community members know that this is far from the truth. The iconic Dungeons & Dragons Critical Role web series mainly consists of famous actresses, including Ashley Johnson from The Last of Us, Laura Bailey from BloodRayne and Marisha Ray from Persona. In addition, in recent years, the popularity of the board game has increased significantly thanks to games such as “Very Strange Things”, in which many of the main antagonists are named after creatures from “Dungeons and Dragons”, “Community” and the adaptation of the animated series “Critical Role” “Legend of the Voice”. The car.

Since Goldstein reported that the female audience loves “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor among Thieves” at test screenings as much as the male audience, the expectation of the film will undoubtedly increase, since its release is almost a year away. Since the trailer for the film already shows a large number of strong female characters, such as Doric Sofia Lillis and Holga Michelle Rodriguez, the positive response at the test screenings indicates that Goldstein and Daly effectively presented the audience with a universal story. Only time will tell if critics and viewers will agree when Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters on March 3, 2023.