Why Dr. Spencer Reed, Played by Matthew Gray Gabler, Did Not Return to “Thinking Like a Criminal: Evolution”

After two and a half years of absence, “Criminal Minds: Evolution fresh” finally returned yesterday in a reformatted sixteenth season on Paramount Plus called “Evolution”. The popular show about the hunt for serial killers has received good reviews, a lot of reviews in the press and positive reviews from fans who are excited about the return of many of the most popular actors, including Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, AJ Cook, Kirsten Wangsness, Aisha Tyler. and Adam Rodriguez. However, most notably absent is Matthew Gray Gabler, who played Dr. Spencer Reed in 323 episodes.

The actor himself did not talk about why he decided not to return, but the series talked about where he is in the first two dropped episodes, and his co-star Paget Brewster previously gave some idea of what was going on. However, before I continue, I should clarify that this article contains very light spoilers. As for spoilers, it’s not exactly what it was at the dream level, but if you want to plunge into the first episode of “Criminal Minds: Evolution fresh“, you can throw a pledge.

How Criminal Minds Turned to the Missing Dr. Spencer Reed

In the new season of “Criminal Minds: Evolution fresh“, disagreements arise between the head of the BAU, Emily Prentice, who leads the team, and deputy director Bailey. The series mentions Dr. Spencer Reed, as well as Matt Simmons (played by Daniel Henney, who did not return to the filming of “Wheel of Time”), busy with other things. Before the show’s premiere, showrunner Erica Messer told TV Line that they would still have desks with all their stuff in the office, and said they were “not forgotten.”

In fact, there are already several conspiracy theories online that maybe Bailey keeping the two away from the larger team will be a key plot point in the show’s narrative arc. Some more optimistic fans even think there’s a chance we might see one or both at a dramatic moment later in the season, but there’s no evidence at this point that that’s going to happen, especially given Paget Brewster’s comments, which make a lot of sense.

What did Paget Brewster say about Matthew Gray Gabler’s absence

The actors were mostly silent about the fact that Matthew Gray Gabler would not be returning, but Paget Brewster gave an extensive quote during an interview with Looper back in July. The popular actress said that “Criminal Minds: Evolution fresh” was Gubler’s first real job after graduating from film school. Obviously, he wanted to become a director, but he auditioned and got a role, which he then played for 15 years in a row without a break.

Most of the actors took vacations or went away for a while, including her, but he stayed, sacrificing many other things he wanted to do. So he obviously wanted to keep using other opportunities while others had time to mind their own business and were more excited about coming back. Here is part of her quote…

Matthew was the only person in the last two seasons who appeared in every episode. He served 15 years in a row. From 25 to 40, the guy was on the same show, and then we shot 22, 24 episodes a year. He’s never been able to do other things, so I understand. He wants to direct. He graduated from New York University with a degree in directing, and his first audition was in the film “Criminal Minds: Evolution fresh.” Imagine that you never thought that you would become an actor, and suddenly it’s 15 years of your life. I understand why. I hope he changes his mind, but I understand why he wants to do other things. I haven’t been in “Thinking like a Criminal” for four years. I have to do a lot of other things that have enriched my life, my resume and my education, so I understand how he feels.

It is unclear what the future of “Criminal Minds: Evolution fresh” might be. Reruns of the show have proven incredibly popular on streaming, and there is certainly hope that the show will continue beyond the current sixteenth season. However, ultimately it will depend on Paramount Plus, which I’m sure has an idea of how many viewers or subscribers or some other metric it wants to justify the costs. If the show does return, there is hope that both Gabler and Henny will return at some point. We just need to see.

“Criminal Minds: Evolution fresh” released the first two episodes yesterday, and they can be viewed on a Paramount Plus subscription. From now on, one episode per week will be released until the season ends in early February.