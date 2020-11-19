Why doesn’t Billie Eilish currently have a boyfriend?

Billie Eilish has had some experiences that displaced love from her main interests, we will tell you why the singer does not have a boyfriend despite her success.

The Therefore I Am performer enjoys keeping many aspects of her life private, but when it comes to boyfriends and romance, she has shared some of her experiences that will help you understand why Billie Eilish doesn’t have a boyfriend and has kept away from romantic dates.

The singer explained that all the songs she writes are born from her experience, from what she lives and what she sees around her. Although Billie has revealed the stories behind some tunes, there are others that remain a mystery to her fans.

BILLIE EILISH CHOOSES TO STAY AWAY FROM LOVING RELATIONSHIPS

According to the singer’s statements, she has not been successful throughout her love life, a clear example is given by her song I wish you were gay, where she reflected the feelings of an unrequited love revealing that she preferred that the boy of her interest was gay to have a way of explaining that he was not interested in her.

Another case occurred when Billie Eilish was facing her retirement from dance due to an injury, since she was simultaneously living a love relationship where her boyfriend did not treat her correctly, a combination that led her to become depressed.

The interpreter has said that one of the reasons why she prefers to wear loose clothing is to avoid comments and criticism from others, but this arose because according to Billie, her previous boyfriends made her lose confidence about her body and now she wears their outfits. like a weapon that gives you security.

The experiences in love have caused Billie Eilish to change her focus on romance and instead of looking for a person she wants to fall in love with, she is focused on loving herself, but does not close herself to love and thinks that in the future could find the ideal person for her.

