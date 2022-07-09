Why does the princess never reveal the name of the main character

Attention: SPOILERS for the Princess below!

The medieval action movie “The Princess” never reveals the name of its heroine, and this is a method of narration illustrating the themes of the film. Available for streaming on Hulu, the Princess stars Joey King as a young princess engaged to the evil Julius (Dominic Cooper), who takes over his father’s castle and tries to force them to marry after she left him at the altar. Escaping from captivity at the top of the tower, an extremely well-trained princess fights with the forces of Julius to save her kidnapped family.

“The Princess” is a very intense medieval action movie in which the heroine fights dozens of opponents on many levels of the castle. Although the Princess never calls the main character King by name, it works very well for her way of defending her freedom. Moreover, the “damn good” Hulu Original, in its almost continuous battle scenes, shows how the princess recovers what this title means to her.

The arranged marriage with Julius, in which the princess found herself, is due to the fact that her father, the king (Ed Stoppard), was never the father of the heir to his throne. She really wants to become a knight, as she makes it clear to her father in the memories of her marriage, and the future that is in store for her does not suit the princess. This goes to the heart of the film’s title, a reference both to the fact that the princess has no say in how her life will unfold, and to how she restores it in a manner similar to the classic action movie “Raid”.

The true meaning of why the Princess never revealed her name

In terms of her marriage to Julius, the princess is nothing more than a pawn in the politics of her father’s kingdom and Julius’ own ambitions to become a much more aggressive ruler than the more diplomatic leadership of the king. The name “Princess” and the film keeping her name a secret reflect this, showing the generally impersonal role that the princess occupies in the hierarchy of the kingdom. On the other hand, the name “Princess” eventually means something new.

Rebelling against the feudal marriage to which she is being forced, the princess seizes this title and gives it a new meaning through her own desire to become a warrior. That’s why, when asked, shortly before one of the many princess-inspired “Raid” battle scenes, who she is, she replies: “I’m a princess!” The young heroine Joey King may rebel against being a reluctant bride, but she also does not give up the title of princess, instead deciding to claim it as the name of a warrior.

Eventually, after the princess and her allies, including her mentor Lin (Veronica Ngo), defeat the forces of Julius, the princess achieves her goal when her father knights her and declares new freedom to the women of his kingdom. Although the princess herself may remain nameless by the end of the film, this is also the meaning of the title on two different levels. The princess was once in a tug of war between other people deciding her fate, but thanks to the rebellion she leads in “The Princess”, this title passes from her burden to her trophy when she finally becomes a knight worthy of King Arthur, as she has long dreamed of.