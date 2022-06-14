Why does the inverted position affect electricity so much

In “Very Strange Things” there is a long-standing motif of light and electricity, but how does “Upside Down” affect it so much? The motive became so well-known among fans that in the series it was perceived as well-known, something that just happens. The explanation of why this is the case can be skipped.

Creepy technological interventions began in the Byers house with a few mysterious cold calls. Joyce could hear the intense breathing through the handset until the phone began to emit electric sparks and fry, even leaving burns. Light and electricity reappeared in Stranger Things 4, Vol. 1. When the older group is at Creel’s house in Upside Down, they start talking to Dustin, Lucas and Erica through the light. Nancy comes to this decision by remembering how Will talked to Joyce in the first season through the Christmas lights. But how does Upside Down affect electricity to such an extent?

This is partly explained in the season 1 episode titled “The Flea and the Acrobat” by science teacher Mr. Clark. Dustin, Lucas and Mike talk to him about how to “theoretically” travel to alternate dimensions. Mr. Clark tells them that it will take a huge amount of energy to open a hole (or gate) in the fabric of time and space to get into another dimension. Then, if it were open, it would, among other things, violate both gravity and the magnetic field. This is due to the fact that the alternative dimension in question is basically collapsed in its mirror dimension. Perhaps this gap in time and space led to a huge amount of dormant energy in the Reverse side, which could be the cause of the power outage. This can then increase the magnetization and coverage of electric fields, which in turn will affect its sister dimension; right side up.

Since they are mirrors of each other, the infrastructure in Upside Down seems to be the same as in Right Side Up. The arcade sign in Upside Down is still lit up in the second season, as is the entrance to the Starcourt Mall in the third season. In the second season, a Hawkins lab worker is sent to Upside Down to fix the power supply when their equipment fails. . When this is fixed in Upside Down, the power is turned back on in Right Side Up. This once again confirms not only that electricity in each dimension is somehow fueled by each other, but also that the electric field of the mythological Inverted has far-reaching boundaries.

Also, because of the huge energy in the Wrong Side, it may happen that when people enter it, they themselves become electrically charged to a certain extent, or they become magnetized, which allows them to act on electricity. In the first season of “Very Strange Things”, Joyce and Hopper turn on the light in the hallway in the Buyers’ house on the right side, just passing by them. Then, if the light is already on, approaching it can make it glow brighter. When the Demogorgon breaks through to the right side up, the lights become frenzied and sometimes explode, possibly because the monster was charged with this energy for a long period of time while he lived on the back side.

At certain moments of “Very Strange Things”, the characters can also hear each other in multidimensional space. Jonathon hears Nancy’s cry for help in season 2 of “Very Strange Things”, and the older group in “The Other Side” hears Dustin in season 4. So the two dimensions are already very thinly veiled, so it seems pretty reasonable that a huge system like the electrical infrastructure will also show some signs of impact in general. The physics of the series was rather vague and was not explained in detail, but perhaps some specific answers will appear when “Very Strange Things” moves into its final season.