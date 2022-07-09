Why does the baron swim in the dunes (how much does he weigh?)

When watching Dune, it’s hard not to notice that Baron Vladimir Harkonnen mostly moves afloat — but why does Baron Harkonnen swim? Baron Harkonnen, played by Stellan Skarsgard, is a corrupt and cruel villain from Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, who was once entrusted by the Emperor-padishah of Dune to rule Arrakis. Like his book counterpart, this version of the Baron is the plump ruler of House Harkonnen.

When Baron Harkonnen was younger, he had a very different physique. While Dune’s Expanded Universe explains the Baron’s weight as a result of illness, the main canon—and the Baron himself in the dialogues—suggest that years of gluttony and greed turned the villain into the man he portrays in the film. His ever-increasing size creates serious mobility problems and eventually renders him unable to walk, forcing him to rely on technology only for movement.

How and why does Baron Harkonnen swim in the Dune? Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, unable to support his own weight, used suspension straps that negate gravity. The exact weight of the baron is never revealed in the film. However, one clue exists in the first book of the Dune series by Frank Herbert. How Herbert writes: “In reality, he could weigh two hundred standard kilograms, but his legs could withstand no more than fifty of them.” assuming the baron weighs at least that amount, which is about four hundred and forty pounds of weight.

Does Baron Harkonnen pop up in the book?

Baron Harkonnen does not appear in the books. It is mentioned that he uses suspensions, but at least twice it is confirmed that he walks. There is one mention that the baron’s legs should carry only fifty kilograms of weight, and in an early scene there is a description of his bouncing gait, which, of course, would be impossible if he were floating. If so, why is Baron Harkonnen swimming in the Villeneuve Dune? Notably, the Baron floats in both Alejandro Jodorowsky’s Dune adaptation and David Lynch’s adaptation, meaning that Baron Villeneuve is more of a tribute to these earlier cinematic works rather than the original Dune text.

Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, animated by Stellan Skarsgard, is a charming character. Although Baron Vladimir’s ability to soar in films may differ from the source material, it is clear that the source of this ability is the Baron’s suspensors. These gravity defying devices allow him to move as he wants, committing extreme and horrific acts of cruelty on the move. The Baron can weigh more than 200 kg, but with the help of suspensors, he can wreak havoc on the planet Arrakis both before and after Dune, scheming with the Emperor. Why is Baron Harkonnen swimming? Ultimately, it is intended as a demonstration of the untold riches that the planet Arrakis gives, and how it has corrupted the baron to such an extent that he is truly concerned only with fulfilling his all-consuming desires.

Why does Baron Harkonnen bathe in oil?

The image of the baron bathing in oil was also puzzling, given that it is not in the book, but there is some kind of explanation. This substance is actually a healing mud bath, which, according to Villeneuve, was inspired by a dream in which Baron Harkonnen appears from under an oily liquid like a hippopotamus. According to Skarsgard, the actor was too afraid to ask what kind of liquid it really is, although he knows that the sticky emulsion consists of water, oil, mucus and black dye. Ultimately, the real reason why the Baron bathes in oil is similar to the reasons for his swimming – these visual cues make it crystal clear that the Baron is a dangerous and all–consuming predator. The Dune Baron’s pet spider performs almost the same function. With no narrative space to adapt every word from the first book, Villeneuve instead relies on these characters to hint at the complex characters and the world that allowed Herbert created one of the most important science fiction sagas in history. Moreover, after the baron was poisoned by gas from the Duke’s tooth, a healing mud bath may reappear in the upcoming Dune: Part Two.